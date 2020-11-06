Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond a major focus for South Carolina defense

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp holds Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in high esteem and it goes beyond Mond’s unbeaten record against the Gamecocks.
“I think probably one of his most talented attributes is his toughness,” Muschamp said Monday during a Zoom conference. “This guy will stand in there. I mean, think about last year, we rushed him pretty well. We got after him pretty good and he got up every single time. [Linebacker] T.J. Brunson did have a targeting in that game and it was a clean hit on the quarterback, but Kellen got right up and kept on playing. And I think that his element of toughness, which I know impresses [A&M head coach] Jimbo [Fisher] from that standpoint in our conversations, so I have a lot of respect for the young man.”
South Carolina (2-3) and Muschamp’s final shot at beating Mond will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Mond has been nearly flawless thus far against the Gamecocks with no interceptions or fumbles in three starts. He’s completed 64 of 97 passes for 733 yards with two touchdowns.
“He’s been very accurate in our games; that’s one of the things we looked at [during the bye week],” Muschamp said. “Coverage-wise, you look at last year in some critical third downs. [I] feel like we were in position, but he threw the ball in there and made some really nice throws in those situations.”
A&M grabbed a 30-6 victory last year by possessing the football 41 minutes, 39 seconds to South Carolina’s 18:21.
“I don’t think that the final score was indicative of how the game went,” Muschamp said. “It was a 13-3 game going into the fourth quarter. We didn’t do anything offensively and got exhausted defensively, and gave up a couple runs late.”
Two years ago at South Carolina, Mond threw for 353 yards in leading A&M to a 26-23 victory in a game that was tied at 16 after three quarters.
“He obviously has had two really good games against us, the last two years,” Muschamp said. “We’ve got to do a better job.”
Mond also has rushed for 167 yards on 39 carries against the Gamecocks, including a 95-yard effort as a freshman in a 24-17 victory.
“He’s got legs, he can hurt you with legs,” said Muschamp, adding that Mond has seen every type of coverage which makes him more dangerous. “I think he has a very good understanding of what they want done offensively. He presents a lot of issues, number one as a thrower and number two as a runner. Obviously, their staff and their team believe in him an awful lot and the confidence that they have in him.”
The seventh-ranked Aggies (4-1), haven’t allowed a sack in a 144 passes and Mond has thrown only two interceptions. He’s completed 64.7% of his passes (101 for 156) and has a passing efficiency of 154.5, which is 25th in the country.
“He is a really good football player, an experienced guy,” Muschamp said. “It’s very unusual to see a guy in his fourth year as a starter. But to see where he’s come, as a freshman, and how he’s continued to progress every year [is impressive].”
Quarterback is a position of change for the Gamecocks. Sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 games last season, lost out to Collin Hill, a transfer from Colorado State. Hill has completed 96 of 156 for 1,076 yards five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a passing efficiency of 124.4 to rank 10th in the Southeastern Conference and 76th in the country for first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo who was brought in to improve a unit that ranked 96th in total offense (371.9 yards per game), 104th in scoring (22.4 points per game) and was a big reason the Gamecocks were 4-8 last year.
“We feel like Hill gives us our best chance to win,” Muschamp said.
Hill at Colorado State played 18 games, starting 11 for Bobo who was the head coach from 2015-19 after eight seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.
Muschamp believes the offense and quarterback play will improve if those around him play better. South Carolina has allowed 16 sacks and ranks 99th in the country, allowing 3.2 per game. South Carolina is averaging 215.2 yards passing per game to rank 11th in the SEC and 73rd in the country.
“We got to protect the quarterback better and have better timing in the passing game,” Muschamp said. “I thought we made some strides there [in a 52-24 loss at LSU]. And we’ll find out on Saturday night how many strides we made.”
