Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond a major focus for South Carolina defense

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp holds Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in high esteem and it goes beyond Mond’s unbeaten record against the Gamecocks.

“I think probably one of his most talented attributes is his toughness,” Muschamp said Monday during a Zoom conference. “This guy will stand in there. I mean, think about last year, we rushed him pretty well. We got after him pretty good and he got up every single time. [Linebacker] T.J. Brunson did have a targeting in that game and it was a clean hit on the quarterback, but Kellen got right up and kept on playing. And I think that his element of toughness, which I know impresses [A&M head coach] Jimbo [Fisher] from that standpoint in our conversations, so I have a lot of respect for the young man.”

South Carolina (2-3) and Muschamp’s final shot at beating Mond will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mond has been nearly flawless thus far against the Gamecocks with no interceptions or fumbles in three starts. He’s completed 64 of 97 passes for 733 yards with two touchdowns.