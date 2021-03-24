 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Gittens, Mu named to indoor Bowerman watch list
Texas A&M's Gittens, Mu named to indoor Bowerman watch list

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu were named to the Bowerman’s post-NCAA indoor meet watch list Wednesday. Gittens scored 26 points at the NCAA meet by winning the pentathlon and high jump and placing third in the long jump. Mu took second in the women’s 400 meters and anchored the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team that set the meet record in 3 minutes, 26.68 seconds.

A&M will compete in the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

