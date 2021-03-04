Texas A&M’s Gittens, Mu earn regional awards

Eagle staff report
Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association South Central Region’s female field athlete of the year, and Athing Mu was named its female track athlete of the year Thursday.
Gittens leads the nation in the pentathlon (4,612 points) and high jump (6 feet, 3.25 inches) this indoor season.
Mu recently won the women’s 800 meters in a college-record time of 1 minute, 58.40 seconds. It also set the world under-20 record. And Mu anchored A&M’s 4x400 relay team to a college-record time of 3:26.27 earlier this season.
