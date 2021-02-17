Texas A&M’s Gary Blair named to Naismith Coach of Year late season watch list

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair was named to the late season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.
Blair has led the fifth-ranked Aggies to a 19-1 overall record and 10-1 in Southeastern Conference play.
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley won the Naismith Coach of the Year Award last year. Blair has been a finalist for the award twice in 2003 and 2007.
