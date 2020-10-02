Texas A&M’s Dan Moore Jr. named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Texas A&M senior offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Moore has started 28 games including every game over the last three seasons.

The award recognizes an individual as the best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and leadership. The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. One of the finalists will be named the winner, and his postgraduate scholarship will be increased to $25,000.