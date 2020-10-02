 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Dan Moore Jr. named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Dan Moore Jr. named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Moore Jr

Texas A&M junior left tackle Dan Moore Jr., right, returns with junior right tackle Carson Green to anchor an offensive line that could be even better in 2019 despite the loss of star center Erik McCoy to the NFL.

 Texas A&M Athletics/Sam Craft

Texas A&M senior offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Moore has started 28 games including every game over the last three seasons.

The award recognizes an individual as the best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and leadership. The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. One of the finalists will be named the winner, and his postgraduate scholarship will be increased to $25,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert