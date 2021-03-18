Texas A&M’s Charlye Campbell earns All-America honors on 1-meter springboard

Eagle staff report
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas A&M senior Charlye Campbell finished seventh on the 1-meter springboard to earn automatic All-America honors Thursday at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Campbell finished the 1-meter dive with 294.10 points, earning her first All-America citation and A&M’s first in women’s diving since Becca St. Germain placed eighth on the 1-meter board in 2013.
A&M junior Aimee Wilson finished 13th (289.05) in the 1-meter dive.
The meet will continue Friday and conclude Saturday.
