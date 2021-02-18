 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Aimee Wilson takes second in women’s 1-meter dive at SEC meet
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Aimee Wilson takes second in women’s 1-meter dive at SEC meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M junior Aimee Wilson placed second on the 1-meter springboard at the Southeastern Conference Diving Championships on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Florida senior Ashley McCool won with 334.35 points followed by Wilson (318.85) and Arkansas junior Brooke Schultz (313.25). A&M senior Charlye Campbell took fourth with 302 points.

The meet continued Thursday with the women competing on the 3-meter springboard and the men opening their meet with the 1-meter dive. Results were not available at press time.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert