Texas A&M’s Aimee Wilson takes second in women’s 1-meter dive at SEC meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M junior Aimee Wilson placed second on the 1-meter springboard at the Southeastern Conference Diving Championships on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Florida senior Ashley McCool won with 334.35 points followed by Wilson (318.85) and Arkansas junior Brooke Schultz (313.25). A&M senior Charlye Campbell took fourth with 302 points.

The meet continued Thursday with the women competing on the 3-meter springboard and the men opening their meet with the 1-meter dive. Results were not available at press time.