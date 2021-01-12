 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson named SEC women’s basketball co-player of week
Kentucky Texas A M Basketball

Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) drives past Kentucky guard Robyn Benton (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

Texas A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson was named the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball co-player of the week Tuesday.

Wilson scored 18 points in A&M’s 77-60 win over then-No. 10 Kentucky then scored a career-high 27 on Sunday in the Aggies’ 74-73 win at then-No. 13 Arkansas.

Wilson shared this week’s award with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, while Alabama’s Myra Gordon was named the freshman of the week.

No. 7 A&M (12-0, 3-0) will play at LSU (4-6, 2-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Texas A&M-Kentucky women's basketball

Images from the Texas A&M vs. Kentucky women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Reed Arena in College Station.

1 of 17
