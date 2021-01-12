Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson named SEC women’s basketball co-player of week

Texas A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson was named the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball co-player of the week Tuesday.

Wilson scored 18 points in A&M’s 77-60 win over then-No. 10 Kentucky then scored a career-high 27 on Sunday in the Aggies’ 74-73 win at then-No. 13 Arkansas.

Wilson shared this week’s award with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, while Alabama’s Myra Gordon was named the freshman of the week.

No. 7 A&M (12-0, 3-0) will play at LSU (4-6, 2-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.