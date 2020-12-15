Texas A&M remains fifth in CFP rankings; Florida falls only one spot to 7th

Texas A&M remained fifth in the College Football Playoff’s final regular-season rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Alabama (10-0) remained first followed by Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1), Ohio State (5-0) and the Aggies (7-1). Iowa State (8-2) is sixth, leapfrogging Florida (8-2) which was upset at home 37-34 by unranked LSU. Georgia (7-2), Cincinnati (8-0) and Oklahoma (7-2) round out the top 10. Georgia leapfrogged Cincinnati, while Oklahoma moved up a spot and replaced Miami, which lost to North Carolina. Miami (8-2) fell eight spots to 18th.

A&M, riding a six-game winning streak, finishes the regular season at Tennessee (3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Aggies’ best chances at making the CFP would seem to be No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game or Notre Dame beating Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

The CFP playoff teams will be announced Sunday. A&M has never made the CFP.