Texas A&M remains fifth in CFP rankings; Florida falls only one spot to 7th
Texas A&M remained fifth in the College Football Playoff’s final regular-season rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Alabama (10-0) remained first followed by Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1), Ohio State (5-0) and the Aggies (7-1). Iowa State (8-2) is sixth, leapfrogging Florida (8-2) which was upset at home 37-34 by unranked LSU. Georgia (7-2), Cincinnati (8-0) and Oklahoma (7-2) round out the top 10. Georgia leapfrogged Cincinnati, while Oklahoma moved up a spot and replaced Miami, which lost to North Carolina. Miami (8-2) fell eight spots to 18th.

A&M, riding a six-game winning streak, finishes the regular season at Tennessee (3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Aggies’ best chances at making the CFP would seem to be No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game or Notre Dame beating Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

The CFP playoff teams will be announced Sunday. A&M has never made the CFP.

Rank

Team

Overall Record

 

1

Alabama

10-0

 

2

Notre Dame

10-0

 

3

Clemson

9-1

 

4

Ohio State

5-0

 

5

Texas A&M

7-1

 

6

Iowa State

8-2

 

7

Florida

8-2

 

8

Georgia

7-2

 

9

Cincinnati

8-0

 

10

Oklahoma

7-2

 

11

Indiana

6-1

 

12

Coastal Carolina

11-0

 

13

USC

5-0

 

14

Northwestern

6-1

 

15

North Carolina

8-3

 

16

Iowa

6-2

 

17

BYU

10-1

 

18

Miami (FL)

8-2

 

19

Louisiana

9-1

 

20

Texas

6-3

 

21

Oklahoma State

7-3

 

22

NC State

8-3

 

23

Tulsa

6-1

 

24

San Jose State

6-0

 

25

Colorado

4-1

