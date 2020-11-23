Texas A&M ready to get back on field after 21-day hiatus due to COVID-19

“I won’t have time to look at a TV,” said Fisher, adding that someone will tell him where the Aggies rank and that it does matter because every team’s ultimate goal is the CFP. “We understand that. It’s great to be mentioned. You want to be there, but you can’t worry about it. What we have to do now is take care of our business one week at a time.”

There will be no tailgating at Saturday’s game, which was the case for A&M’s first three home games. … A&M is scheduled to play at Auburn on Dec. 5, but the league is using a six-day window to announce game times and there’s speculation the schedule could be adjusted. “I got the same thing [as you guys],” Fisher said. “They said that six days before they would tell you the game times and all those types of things. I know exactly what you know.” Later Monday, the SEC announced the Arkansas at Missouri game on Saturday was postponed because of positive tests and contact tracing within the Arkansas program. Thus, Vanderbilt will play at Missouri on Saturday and the Tennessee at Vanderbilt originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The league said it will evaluate the opportunity to reschedule Arkansas at Missouri and Tennessee at Vanderbilt. A&M is tentatively scheduled to play Tennessee on Dec. 12 with the A&M-Ole Miss game also being evaluated with Dec. 19 a possibility as the league added that date for teams not in the title game that day. … Fisher said the team is COVID free.