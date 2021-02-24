 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M ready for SEC indoor track meet
0 comments

Texas A&M ready for SEC indoor track meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Thursday through Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The meet will begin with multi-events at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Fans can get live A&M results on Twitter at @aggietfxc. Overall live results will be available online at flashresults.com.

The A&M women’s team is ranked second nationally with 15 marks ranked in the top eight in the SEC. The A&M men’s team is ranked 16th.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert