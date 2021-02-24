Texas A&M ready for SEC indoor track meet

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Thursday through Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The meet will begin with multi-events at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Fans can get live A&M results on Twitter at @aggietfxc. Overall live results will be available online at flashresults.com.

The A&M women’s team is ranked second nationally with 15 marks ranked in the top eight in the SEC. The A&M men’s team is ranked 16th.