Texas A&M re-emphasizing COVID-19 protocols for fans at Kyle Field

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the 12th Man mostly followed COVID-19 precautions during the Aggies’ season-opening football game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26. The focus for A&M’s second home game Saturday against Florida at Kyle Field is continuing the message of social distancing and wearing masks in the student sections, he said.
“I would say, for the most part, our season-ticket holders did a really good job, because they picked their seats out,” Bjork said. “There’s pride in that ownership. I think the biggest piece is we had migration of our students from the upper decks in the north and south, who wanted to go see their friends on the east side, and that’s understandable.”
Athletics department staff, including Bjork, attended the ticket pull Tuesday morning and spoke with students about COVID-19 protocols at Kyle Field.
A&M has cut the maximum capacity for football games at Kyle Field to 25% this season. All fans must wear a mask at all times except for when consuming food or drinks. Fans must be stationary while eating or drinking, preferably in their seats, according to the athletics department guidelines.
Bjork said the students he chatted with Tuesday were receptive to the reminders.
“The messages I was getting back in talking to the students were essentially, ‘We’re lucky to be able to go to the games. We’re lucky to be able to have fans. We understand the sacrifices. We understand what’s been put in place and we’re lucky to be able to watch our team, so let’s not ruin that,’” Bjork said.
According to A&M’s COVID-19 dashboard, positive tests since A&M’s first game have remained less than 100, which is a steep downturn from the early weeks of September when positive tests numbered more than 200.
Support Local Journalism
Another essential upgrade for Saturday’s game is reinforced communication of the rules to ushers and security staff, Bjork said.
“We had some mixed messages among our usher staff and our temporary security staff,” Bjork said. “We had some people that were saying that you didn’t have to wear your mask when you were in your seat and other people who were saying you had to wear your mask. That was a breakdown that we can easily fix.”
The consequence for not following COVID-19 protocols is removal from the stadium, which has occurred at other venues this season including at SMU’s Ford Stadium. Bjork said he hopes A&M fans continue to be an example of how to safely enjoy college football during the pandemic.
From a football perspective, A&M’s travel to Alabama last weekend went off without a hitch, Bjork said. The last round of COVID-19 testing took place Thursday morning with no delays in results coming back Friday morning before the team departed by plane.
Since the week prior to the Vanderbilt game, the Southeastern Conference shifted to three nasal-swab (PCR) tests a week instead of using a rapid antigen test for the final round of testing, Bjork said.
“We want to be accurate as much as possible, and that’s our focus right now,” Bjork said. “We haven’t seen any more advancements. I know other leagues are talking about rapid testing. For our medical folks, right now they have the most confidence in the PCR.”
A&M players, coaches and staffs wore masks and spread out on the plane trip. Once the team arrived in Alabama, the program staggered meals and large gathering events. Coaches changed in different areas than the main locker room to minimize the amount of people in the space.
“I think all systems are go,” Bjork said. “We just need to stay consistent and be mindful of the protocols. You have to do this 10 times this year. You can’t let your guard down.”
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!