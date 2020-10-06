Texas A&M re-emphasizing COVID-19 protocols for fans at Kyle Field

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the 12th Man mostly followed COVID-19 precautions during the Aggies’ season-opening football game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26. The focus for A&M’s second home game Saturday against Florida at Kyle Field is continuing the message of social distancing and wearing masks in the student sections, he said.

“I would say, for the most part, our season-ticket holders did a really good job, because they picked their seats out,” Bjork said. “There’s pride in that ownership. I think the biggest piece is we had migration of our students from the upper decks in the north and south, who wanted to go see their friends on the east side, and that’s understandable.”

Athletics department staff, including Bjork, attended the ticket pull Tuesday morning and spoke with students about COVID-19 protocols at Kyle Field.

A&M has cut the maximum capacity for football games at Kyle Field to 25% this season. All fans must wear a mask at all times except for when consuming food or drinks. Fans must be stationary while eating or drinking, preferably in their seats, according to the athletics department guidelines.

Bjork said the students he chatted with Tuesday were receptive to the reminders.