Texas A&M sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday.
Spiller led all Southeastern Conference freshman running backs last season with 946 yards on 174 carries. He also had 10 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 203 yards.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will name 10 semifinalists and three finalists for the Doak Walker Award in November, and the winner will be announced in December on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards show.
