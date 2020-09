Texas A&M ranked 13th by both polls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M (1-0) is ranked 13th in both the Associated Press and the Coaches’ Top 25 college football polls.

The Aggies were ranked 10th by AP and 11th by the coaches last week, but dropped because this week’s polls include teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences which weren’t eligible last week.

Both polls agree on the top 10 teams led by Clemson followed by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, Texas and Penn State.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2

3. Florida 1-0 1324 5

4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7

6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 -

7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8

8. Miami 3-0 1045 12