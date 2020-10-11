Texas A&M ranked 11th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 11th in both Top 25 football polls after a 41-38 victory over Florida.

A&M is 21 points behind Florida in the AP poll. Clemson tops the poll followed by Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and Penn State.

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (59) 4-0 1546 1

2. Alabama (2) 3-0 1463 2

3. Georgia (1) 3-0 1430 3

4. Notre Dame 3-0 1317 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1190 8

6. Ohio St. 0-0 1152 6

7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1069 10

8. Cincinnati 3-0 971 11

9. Penn St. 0-0 970 9

10. Florida 2-1 904 4