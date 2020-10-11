 Skip to main content
Texas A&M ranked 11th in both polls
Texas A&M ranked 11th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 11th in both Top 25 football polls after a 41-38 victory over Florida.

A&M is 21 points behind Florida in the AP poll. Clemson tops the poll followed by Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and Penn State.

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (59) 4-0 1546 1

2. Alabama (2) 3-0 1463 2

3. Georgia (1) 3-0 1430 3

4. Notre Dame 3-0 1317 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1190 8

6. Ohio St. 0-0 1152 6

7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1069 10

8. Cincinnati 3-0 971 11

9. Penn St. 0-0 970 9

10. Florida 2-1 904 4

11. Texas A&M 2-1 883 21

12. Oregon 0-0 817 12

13. Miami 3-1 790 7

14. Auburn 2-1 703 13

15. BYU 4-0 693 15

16. Wisconsin 0-0 633 16

17. SMU 4-0 522 18

18. Tennessee 2-1 463 14

19. Michigan 0-0 417 20

20. Iowa St. 3-1 405 24

21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 342 23

22. Kansas St. 3-1 302 -

23. Virginia Tech 2-1 199 19

24. Minnesota 0-0 177 25

25. Southern Cal 0-0 124 -

Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, NC State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1.

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1

2. Alabama (5) 3-0 1478 2

3. Georgia 3-0 1424 3

4. Notre Dame 3-0 1332 5

5. Ohio State (2) 0-0 1194 6

6. North Carolina 3-0 1175 9

7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1056 10

8. Penn St. 0-0 1005 8

9. Florida 2-1 928 3

10. Cincinnati 3-0 906 11

11. Texas A&M 2-1 801 20

12. Miami 3-1 795 7

13. Brigham Young 4-0 759 15

14. Auburn 2-1 735 13

15. Wisconsin 0-0 687 14

16. Oregon 0-0 646 17

17. Tennessee 2-1 505 12

18. SMU 4-0 464 21

19. Michigan 0-0 454 19

20. Iowa St. 3-1 372 24

21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 280 23

22. Kansas St. 3-1 276 29

23. Virginia Tech 2-1 156 18

24. Southern Cal 0-0 147 28

25. Minnesota 0-0 146 26

Dropped out: No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-2); No. 25 Central Florida (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Central Florida (2-1) 93; North Carolina State (3-1) 89; Oklahoma (2-2) 87; Marshall (3-0) 73; Boston College (3-1) 68; Iowa (0-0) 53; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 48; Utah (0-0) 44; West Virginia (2-1) 39; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 38; Army (4-1) 37; Boise State (0-0) 36; Tulsa (1-1) 20; Mississippi State (1-2) 20; Memphis (1-1) 17; TCU (1-2) 16; Mississippi (1-2) 13; Air Force (1-0) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 12; Liberty (4-0) 8; Kentucky (1-2) 8; Texas (2-2) 7; Houston (1-0) 7; California (0-0) 7; Washington (0-0) 6; Stanford (0-0) 6; Missouri (1-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Louisiana Tech (3-1) 5; LSU (1-2) 4; Arkansas (1-2) 1.

