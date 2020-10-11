Texas A&M ranked 11th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 11th in both Top 25 football polls after a 41-38 victory over Florida.
A&M is 21 points behind Florida in the AP poll. Clemson tops the poll followed by Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and Penn State.
The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (59) 4-0 1546 1
2. Alabama (2) 3-0 1463 2
3. Georgia (1) 3-0 1430 3
4. Notre Dame 3-0 1317 5
5. North Carolina 3-0 1190 8
6. Ohio St. 0-0 1152 6
7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1069 10
8. Cincinnati 3-0 971 11
9. Penn St. 0-0 970 9
10. Florida 2-1 904 4
11. Texas A&M 2-1 883 21
12. Oregon 0-0 817 12
13. Miami 3-1 790 7
14. Auburn 2-1 703 13
15. BYU 4-0 693 15
16. Wisconsin 0-0 633 16
17. SMU 4-0 522 18
18. Tennessee 2-1 463 14
19. Michigan 0-0 417 20
20. Iowa St. 3-1 405 24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 342 23
22. Kansas St. 3-1 302 -
23. Virginia Tech 2-1 199 19
24. Minnesota 0-0 177 25
25. Southern Cal 0-0 124 -
Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, NC State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1
2. Alabama (5) 3-0 1478 2
3. Georgia 3-0 1424 3
4. Notre Dame 3-0 1332 5
5. Ohio State (2) 0-0 1194 6
6. North Carolina 3-0 1175 9
7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1056 10
8. Penn St. 0-0 1005 8
9. Florida 2-1 928 3
10. Cincinnati 3-0 906 11
11. Texas A&M 2-1 801 20
12. Miami 3-1 795 7
13. Brigham Young 4-0 759 15
14. Auburn 2-1 735 13
15. Wisconsin 0-0 687 14
16. Oregon 0-0 646 17
17. Tennessee 2-1 505 12
18. SMU 4-0 464 21
19. Michigan 0-0 454 19
20. Iowa St. 3-1 372 24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 280 23
22. Kansas St. 3-1 276 29
23. Virginia Tech 2-1 156 18
24. Southern Cal 0-0 147 28
25. Minnesota 0-0 146 26
Dropped out: No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-2); No. 25 Central Florida (2-1).
Others receiving votes: Central Florida (2-1) 93; North Carolina State (3-1) 89; Oklahoma (2-2) 87; Marshall (3-0) 73; Boston College (3-1) 68; Iowa (0-0) 53; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 48; Utah (0-0) 44; West Virginia (2-1) 39; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 38; Army (4-1) 37; Boise State (0-0) 36; Tulsa (1-1) 20; Mississippi State (1-2) 20; Memphis (1-1) 17; TCU (1-2) 16; Mississippi (1-2) 13; Air Force (1-0) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 12; Liberty (4-0) 8; Kentucky (1-2) 8; Texas (2-2) 7; Houston (1-0) 7; California (0-0) 7; Washington (0-0) 6; Stanford (0-0) 6; Missouri (1-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Louisiana Tech (3-1) 5; LSU (1-2) 4; Arkansas (1-2) 1.
