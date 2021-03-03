Texas A&M qualifies 16 entries for NCAA indoor track meet

The Texas A&M track and field teams qualified 16 entries for the upcoming NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships set for March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The second-ranked Aggie women’s team has 11 entries, while the No. 22 men’s team has five.

A&M’s Tyra Gittens is the only athlete qualified in three individual events (pentathlon, high jump, long jump. A&M’s other qualifiers on the women’s side include Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump), Jania Martin (200 meters), Laila Owens (200), Athing Mu (400), Carokee Young (400) and Lamara Distin (high jump) along with the 4x400 relay team that features Martin, Syaira Richardson, Young and Mu.

Gittens and Mu both were named to the pre-NCAA meet Bowerman watch list Wednesday.

For the Aggie men, Lance Broome (200), Bryce Deadmon (400), Allon Clay (800), Darius Clark (long jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith Jr., Omajuwa Etiwe and Deadmon qualified.