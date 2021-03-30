Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond sets his own workout for NFL pro day

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said he was disappointed there would be no NFL combine this year due to COVID-19 concerns. He wanted his skills compared side-by-side with the best college players to spin the ball last season.

Mond made the most of the situation Tuesday by taking matters into his own hands, literally.

The Aggies’ four-year starter said he scripted his entire throwing workout during A&M’s pro day at the McFerrin Athletic Complex, a task typically handled by a private trainer or quarterback coach.

“I think just me being self-critical of things I need to work on but also things that I need to show the NFL, I thought that I could come with my own pro day script and go out and execute it at a high level,” Mond said.

One of his focuses was taking snaps under center as he spent the majority of his time at A&M operating from the shotgun. While he worked in a pro-style offense under head coach Jimbo Fisher, he said he wanted to prove he can work in any system.

“I wanted to show that I could play under center, so 100% of those were under center,” Mond said. “I just really wanted to show my efficiency with my feet and that I can transfer my weight and spin the ball. I thought I definitely did that today.”