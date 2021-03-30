Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond sets his own workout for NFL pro day

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said he was disappointed there would be no NFL combine this year due to COVID-19 concerns. He wanted his skills compared side-by-side with the best college players to spin the ball last season.
Mond made the most of the situation Tuesday by taking matters into his own hands, literally.
The Aggies’ four-year starter said he scripted his entire throwing workout during A&M’s pro day at the McFerrin Athletic Complex, a task typically handled by a private trainer or quarterback coach.
“I think just me being self-critical of things I need to work on but also things that I need to show the NFL, I thought that I could come with my own pro day script and go out and execute it at a high level,” Mond said.
One of his focuses was taking snaps under center as he spent the majority of his time at A&M operating from the shotgun. While he worked in a pro-style offense under head coach Jimbo Fisher, he said he wanted to prove he can work in any system.
“I wanted to show that I could play under center, so 100% of those were under center,” Mond said. “I just really wanted to show my efficiency with my feet and that I can transfer my weight and spin the ball. I thought I definitely did that today.”
A&M welcomed 50 NFL scouts, coaches and player personnel to Tuesday’s event that was closed to media. Still, a video of Mond throwing a perfect deep fade pass to the corner of the end zone while rolling out made its way around social media.
Mond ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, which set his personal best. He said he worked to get the time under 4.6 seconds while training in Florida since the end of the season.
“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” Mond said. “Obviously, I have high expectations, but today I went out and did exactly what I wanted to do, both in the 40 and throwing, so I was super excited.”
Mond is projected to go as high as the second round in the upcoming NFL draft with the Chicago Bears appearing as one of his possible destinations. Mond said he’s had conversations with the Bears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I’ve had a lot of interactions with the Bears, and I definitely see a connection,” he said.
Fisher, an established producer of NFL quarterbacks, said making Mond’s dream of playing in the NFL come true is one of the most rewarding aspects of coaching.
“It’s my job to get him there,” Fisher said. “It’s my job to help give him the tools.”
Mond hopes his self-orchestrated script proved he has the tools both physically and mentally to live up to the task ahead.
“It definitely tells a lot about my leadership but also just my mental approach to the game where I can command my own pro day,” Mond said.