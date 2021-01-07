Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond, RG Jared Hocker declare for NFL draft

“These last four years were only the beginning and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Hocker tweeted. “The greatest part of being an Aggie is knowing that I will be an Aggie for life and a part of a network that is unlike any other. I am grateful for the continued support and can only hope to continue to make you all proud! Maroon Goons for life!”

Hocker was part of one of the country’s best units, which was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award that goes to the nation’s best offensive line. A&M ranked third in the nation in time of possession and third-down conversions. A&M also ranked fifth in sacks allowed at only 0.7 per game.

A&M’s key seniors yet to announce their intentions beside Green include linebacker Buddy Johnson, cornerback Myles Jones and defensive end Micheal Clemons.

The deadline for players declaring for the NFL draft has yet to be determined. Expectations are that it will be Jan. 18, which is seven days after the national championship game. The NFL draft will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.