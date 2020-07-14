Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named to the O’Brien Award watch list on Tuesday.
Mond threw for 2,897 yards last season, completing 258 of 419 passes with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 501 yards and eight TDs on 126 carries, finishing second in total offense, third in passing yards and fifth in passing TDs in the Southeastern Conference.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation will announce 16 semifinalists on Nov. 10 and three finalists on Nov. 24. The winner will be announced on Dec. 10 during ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.