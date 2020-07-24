Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named to the Maxwell Award watch list Friday.
The Maxwell Award goes to the best college football player of the year and is named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former player at Swarthmore College, sports writer and football official.
Mond also has made the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.