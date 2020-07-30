You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named to Manning watch list
0 comments

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named to Manning watch list

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Alabama’s Markail Benton (36) tries to stop Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond (11) in the first quarter Saturday at Kyle Field.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named to the Manning Award watch list on Thursday. 

Mond is one of two active players in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 7,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. He also ranks fourth among active players in total offense. He needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become A&M’s all-time leader in each category.

This preseason, Mond also has been named to the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffell and Maxwell trophies.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do