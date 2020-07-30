Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named to Manning watch list

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named to the Manning Award watch list on Thursday.
Mond is one of two active players in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 7,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. He also ranks fourth among active players in total offense. He needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become A&M’s all-time leader in each category.
This preseason, Mond also has been named to the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffell and Maxwell trophies.