Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named semifinalist for Witten Award

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond is one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

Mond owns several of A&M’s career passing records. He has volunteered time at local schools and in San Antonio at Boys & Girls Clubs and food banks. He has served on A&M President Michael K. Young’s commission on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Three finalists for the Witten Award will be named on Dec. 16 with the winner named at the award ceremony on Feb. 16.