 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named semifinalist for Witten Award
0 comments

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named semifinalist for Witten Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A M South Carolina Football

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) jogs off the field before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond is one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

Mond owns several of A&M’s career passing records. He has volunteered time at local schools and in San Antonio at Boys & Girls Clubs and food banks. He has served on A&M President Michael K. Young’s commission on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Three finalists for the Witten Award will be named on Dec. 16 with the winner named at the award ceremony on Feb. 16.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert