Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named SEC co-offensive player of the week

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named the Southeastern Conference's co-offensive player of the week after the Aggies' 41-38 win over Florida on Saturday.

In the win over the Gators, Mond completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. During the game, Mond became A&M's all-time passing leader.

Mond shared the league's weekly honor with Alabama running back Najee Harris, who rushed for a career-high five touchdowns in a 63-48 win over Ole Miss.

Mond is the first A&M player to be named SEC offensive player of the week since Trayveon Williams rushed for 228 yards against Ole Miss in 2018.

A&M (2-1) will be at Mississippi State (1-2) Saturday at 3 p.m. with the game televised by the SEC Network.