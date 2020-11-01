Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond dices up Arkansas defense in 42-31 victory

Arkansas entered Saturday’s matchup against No. 8 Texas A&M with a defense that had been swarming to turnovers like hogs.
The Aggies refused to feed them.
With the pressure of ball security on the shoulders of Kellen Mond, Texas A&M’s senior quarterback posted the most accurate performance of his college career in a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field.
Mond completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, setting a career in completion percentage at 81%. His most accurate game had been a 76.2% performance against Texas-San Antonio last season, and a 73.9% effort against Mississippi State last season was his previous best against a Southeastern Conference opponent.
With a passer rating of 202.8, he also set a career mark in that category, surpassing a 202.4 performance also against Mississippi State in 2019. And he did it against the nation’s leader in interceptions at 10 through the first four games.
“I felt really, really good trusting my eyes tonight and being able to read defenses and getting us into better plays,” Mond said.
After passing for 189 yards and completing 60.7% of his passes in the Aggies’ narrow 17-12 win over Vanderbilt to open the season, Mond drew criticism from fans throughout Aggieland. It continued a week later after he threw an interception Alabama returned for a touchdown in a 52-24 loss to the Crimson Tide.
A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said the criticism is unfounded with what he’s seen from his senior in practice and now in games.
“I don’t ever read it or pay attention to it,” Fisher said. “I know what he can do and how he can do it. I’ve always believed in Kellen. I’ve always felt very good about him. He keeps growing and growing each and every week and he keeps playing better and better. I’ve always thought he was a heck of a football player and he keeps growing.”
Before Mond stole the spotlight Saturday, the Razorbacks (2-3) began with an inspired opening drive led by transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks. The former Florida quarterback went 4-for-4 passing for 24 yards and rushed for 35 on two carries on the 12-play drive that culminated in his 6-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, who gained leverage on Aggie defensive back Devin Morris on an out route.
A&M’s offense responded immediately, running the ball four times in an eight-play drive that set up a 35-yard play-action pass from Mond to Ainias Smith for a touchdown. As has become the norm for Smith, the sophomore tip-toed his way along the sideline before slipping inside the pylon to tie the score at 7.
Smith showed his wiggle again on the Aggies’ next drive, slaloming through Arkansas defenders for a 15-yard touchdown run. He was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line, but a review proved he rolled on top of an Arkansas defender before extending the ball into the end zone.
“I felt like I was on edge the entire game because of the environment of the game,” Smith said. “It was a high-level, competitive game, and I wanted to come out and win. That was my whole mindset coming into the game.”
Jalen Wydermyer led the Aggies (4-1) in touchdown catches last season with six, yet had not pulled in a scoring reception until the second quarter Saturday. While taking a big hit, Mond zipped a well-placed pass into the arms of a leaping Wydermyer for a 6-yard score, giving the Aggies a 21-7 lead with 6:43 left in the second quarter.
A&M’s defense, which held Arkansas to 24 passing yards after the first quarter, scrambled to get set up when the Razorbacks decided to try a fourth-down conversion on their own 49-yard line late in the first half. Franks’ pass landed in Treylon Burks’ arms for a 36-yard gain that led to Franks’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Morris two plays later.
Again, the Aggies responded quickly, scoring after a seven-play drive capped by Isaiah Spiller’s 6-yard run. Mond set up the TD with a 32-yard pass to Wydermyer.
A&M’s four consecutive touchdown drives marked it’s largest TD streak of the season. Previously, the Aggies had only scored two consecutive touchdowns. Against Florida, A&M scored back-to-back touchdowns followed by a field goal.
After missing his first two attempts from over 40 yards, Arkansas kicker AJ Reed nailed his third attempt — a 34-yard kick — to start the second half. But A&M continued its streak of scoring drives. On a naked bootleg, Mond again took a shot as he hit Wydermyer with a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 35-17 lead with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
It was a record-setting play for Mond, who passed former Aggie quarterback Johnny Manziel for the school’s top mark in career total yards. The senior needed 267 yards Saturday to claim the record, which had been 9,989. Mond finished the night with 10,015. He already held the career school records for completions, pass attempts and passing yards.
A&M’s scoring streak ended with a 30-yard touchdown run by true freshman Devon Achane late in the third quarter. It was Achane’s first collegiate touchdown.
Save for a kneel that ended the first half, the Aggies put together six consecutive drives that ended in a touchdown for the first time this season.
Taking advantage of the Aggies’ attempts to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, Arkansas managed two more scores. Franks hit Burks for his second touchdown of the game on a 16-yard pass, followed by a 14-yard rush by former Aggie Rakeem Boyd.
Spiller paced the Aggies in rushing, collecting 82 yards on 21 carries. Wydermyer caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Key on the stat sheet was zero turnovers from the Aggie offense.
“They were creating turnovers and we were going to need [to keep them low] because they kept scoring on us,” Fisher said.
It would have changed the momentum of the game,” he continued.
The Aggies also finished the night going 7-for-11 on third down.
Defensively, the Aggies allowed 461 Razorback yards in the game, but held Arkansas to a 3-for-11 clip on third down.
With losses ahead of them in the AP Top 25, the Aggies have a chance to make some progress towards the leaders of the pack through this week, but Fisher said there is still plenty of work to be done before they can be considered among the loftiest of crowds.
‘I don’t know what a top 10 looks like, I just know we’ve got to play better than the guy we’re playing.
“We’re far from a polished group yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but that’s encouraging.”
And for Mond, the senior has yet to reach his ceiling he said.
“I think I still have a lot more work to do,” Mond said. “I think my growth is no where near where it can be by the end of the season. I want to continue to be hard on myself and continue to grow by the end of the season.”
