Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond dices up Arkansas defense in 42-31 victory

A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said the criticism is unfounded with what he’s seen from his senior in practice and now in games.

“I don’t ever read it or pay attention to it,” Fisher said. “I know what he can do and how he can do it. I’ve always believed in Kellen. I’ve always felt very good about him. He keeps growing and growing each and every week and he keeps playing better and better. I’ve always thought he was a heck of a football player and he keeps growing.”

Before Mond stole the spotlight Saturday, the Razorbacks (2-3) began with an inspired opening drive led by transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks. The former Florida quarterback went 4-for-4 passing for 24 yards and rushed for 35 on two carries on the 12-play drive that culminated in his 6-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, who gained leverage on Aggie defensive back Devin Morris on an out route.

A&M’s offense responded immediately, running the ball four times in an eight-play drive that set up a 35-yard play-action pass from Mond to Ainias Smith for a touchdown. As has become the norm for Smith, the sophomore tip-toed his way along the sideline before slipping inside the pylon to tie the score at 7.