Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond announced Thursday in a Twitter post he will declare for the NFL draft and not return for a second senior season.

"It has been an incredible four years as an Aggie!" Mond tweeted. "I came to Texas A&M with goals of growing as a person, as a leader and as a football player. ... I am looking forward to the new chapters in my life and having the 12th Man behind me every step of the way!"

Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021

Mond was 31-13 as a starter, making him the second-winningest quarterback in school history behind Corey Pullig (33-6-1 from 1992-95). Mond holds several school career passing records, including yards (9,661), touchdowns (71), completions (801), and attempts (1,358). He was a touchdown shy of being the school's record holder in career touchdowns, tying Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel with 93.