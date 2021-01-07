 Skip to main content
Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond declares for NFL draft
Orange Bowl Football

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond announced Thursday in a Twitter post he will declare for the NFL draft and not return for a second senior season.

"It has been an incredible four years as an Aggie!" Mond tweeted. "I came to Texas A&M with goals of growing as a person, as a leader and as a football player. ... I am looking forward to the new chapters in my life and having the 12th Man behind me every step of the way!"

Mond was 31-13 as a starter, making him the second-winningest quarterback in school history behind Corey Pullig (33-6-1 from 1992-95). Mond holds several school career passing records, including yards (9,661), touchdowns (71), completions (801), and attempts (1,358). He was a touchdown shy of being the school's record holder in career touchdowns, tying Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel with 93.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Orange Bowl 41-27 victory over North Carolina that Mond should be remembered as “one of the great quarterbacks in Texas A&M history. A guy who persevered through a lot of things, overcame a lot of things and willed his team."

Mond is the third A&M player to announce for the NFL draft after the end of the season, joining left tackle Dan Moore Jr., and center Ryan McCollum.

The deadline for players declaring for the NFL draft has yet to be determined. Expectations are that it will be around Jan. 18, which is seven days after Monday’s national championship game. The NFL draft will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

