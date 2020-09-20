Texas A&M preview: Experience and youth have Aggies aiming to move up in SEC West

Texas A&M has a blend of veterans and talented youngsters that’s created optimism around the program.
The Aggies have six returning starters with at least 21 career starts each and nine more with at least 10 starts. A&M also played 30 freshmen last season, including 19 true freshmen, seven of them who earned starts.
“It’s great to have young players with talent if they learn and get better and have an urgency to be great,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
They saw what it takes to be a champion last year as the Aggies played five Top 10 teams, including Clemson, Alabama and LSU, which were each ranked first at the time. A&M didn’t earn an upset, but it was competitive against the Top 10 save for a 50-7 loss to LSU, which steamrolled its way to a national title.
A&M bounced back from the loss at LSU to beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl to cap an 8-5 season.
“You have to knock your way in,” said Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State and had three other Top 10 teams. “They don’t let you eat at the table unless you take a chair. You’ve got to be so hungry you’re willing to work, run over them and kick anybody out of there you’ve got to. It comes down to grit.”
A&M’s leadership starts with senior quarterback Kellen Mond, who leads the team in career starts with 34.
“We’re all excited around here, plenty of experience, plenty of talent,” Mond said. “We’ve got to figure how to mold it together, but this is a special team.”
A&M has a veteran offensive line with four returning starters and tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who had 32 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman.
Isaiah Spiller, another true freshman, rushed for 946 yards last season. He’s joined in the backfield by converted receiver Ainias Smith, who should provide some excitement. The Aggies will be dependent on a young receiving corps after senior Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season on Sept. 13.
A&M returns eight starters on defense and has quality depth on that side of the ball. Senior safety Keldrick Carper started only four games last season but ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 51. Returning linebackers Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines III, who both started every game, led the team in tackles with 77 and 73, respectively.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!