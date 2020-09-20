Texas A&M preview: Experience and youth have Aggies aiming to move up in SEC West

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M has a blend of veterans and talented youngsters that’s created optimism around the program.

The Aggies have six returning starters with at least 21 career starts each and nine more with at least 10 starts. A&M also played 30 freshmen last season, including 19 true freshmen, seven of them who earned starts.

“It’s great to have young players with talent if they learn and get better and have an urgency to be great,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

They saw what it takes to be a champion last year as the Aggies played five Top 10 teams, including Clemson, Alabama and LSU, which were each ranked first at the time. A&M didn’t earn an upset, but it was competitive against the Top 10 save for a 50-7 loss to LSU, which steamrolled its way to a national title.

A&M bounced back from the loss at LSU to beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl to cap an 8-5 season.

“You have to knock your way in,” said Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State and had three other Top 10 teams. “They don’t let you eat at the table unless you take a chair. You’ve got to be so hungry you’re willing to work, run over them and kick anybody out of there you’ve got to. It comes down to grit.”