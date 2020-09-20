 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M preview: Experience and youth have Aggies aiming to move up in SEC West
0 comments
SEC 2020

Texas A&M preview: Experience and youth have Aggies aiming to move up in SEC West

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M has a blend of veterans and talented youngsters that’s created optimism around the program.

The Aggies have six returning starters with at least 21 career starts each and nine more with at least 10 starts. A&M also played 30 freshmen last season, including 19 true freshmen, seven of them who earned starts.

“It’s great to have young players with talent if they learn and get better and have an urgency to be great,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

They saw what it takes to be a champion last year as the Aggies played five Top 10 teams, including Clemson, Alabama and LSU, which were each ranked first at the time. A&M didn’t earn an upset, but it was competitive against the Top 10 save for a 50-7 loss to LSU, which steamrolled its way to a national title.

A&M bounced back from the loss at LSU to beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl to cap an 8-5 season.

“You have to knock your way in,” said Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State and had three other Top 10 teams. “They don’t let you eat at the table unless you take a chair. You’ve got to be so hungry you’re willing to work, run over them and kick anybody out of there you’ve got to. It comes down to grit.”

A&M’s leadership starts with senior quarterback Kellen Mond, who leads the team in career starts with 34.

“We’re all excited around here, plenty of experience, plenty of talent,” Mond said. “We’ve got to figure how to mold it together, but this is a special team.”

A&M has a veteran offensive line with four returning starters and tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who had 32 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman.

Isaiah Spiller, another true freshman, rushed for 946 yards last season. He’s joined in the backfield by converted receiver Ainias Smith, who should provide some excitement. The Aggies will be dependent on a young receiving corps after senior Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season on Sept. 13.

A&M returns eight starters on defense and has quality depth on that side of the ball. Senior safety Keldrick Carper started only four games last season but ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 51. Returning linebackers Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines III, who both started every game, led the team in tackles with 77 and 73, respectively.

Texas A&M's 2020 schedule

9/26 vs. Vanderbilt

Kyle Field

10/3 at Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium

10/10 vs. Florida

Kyle Field

10/17 at Mississippi State

Davis Wade Stadium

10/31 vs. Arkansas

Kyle Field

11/7 at South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium

11/14 at Tennessee

Neyland Stadium

11/21 vs. Ole Miss

Kyle Field

11/28 vs. LSU

Kyle Field

12/5 at Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Key returning players

QB Kellen Mond (258-of-419, 2,897 yards, 20 TDs, 9 INTs)

TE Jalen Wydermyer (32 receptions, 447 yards, 6 TDs)

RB Isaiah Spiller (946 yards, 5.4 avg., 10 TDs)

RB Ainias Smith (22 receptions, 248 yards, 3 TDs)

LB Buddy Johnson (77 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 1 sack)

LB Anthony Hines III (73 tackles, 10.5 TFL)

DE DeMarvin Leal (38 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks)

DT Bobby Brown (21 tackles, 2 TFL)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert