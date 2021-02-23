Texas A&M planning to have full Kyle Field next football season

“There may be protocols,” he said. “We may be wearing face coverings. We don’t know all those answers yet. That’s the plan as we sit here today: full stadium, full season-ticket allotment, 12th Man student section full. People are going to be vaccinated at a really, really high level. That’s all the projections, right? The whole herd immunity, all those things, we should just be in a much better place.”

A&M sent out season-ticket renewals on Feb. 2 based on 2019’s season-ticket holders, Bjork said, adding that he and his staff will be prepared for any scenario concerning the virus this fall.

“If we have to pivot, we know we can,” Bjork said. “The virus will dictate.”

Over the last month, COVID-19 active cases have steadily declined in the Brazos County.

There were 552 on Tuesday, which was 19 more than Monday. Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized, with hospital capacity at 89% and intensive care units at 117% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 208 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.