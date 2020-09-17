 Skip to main content
Texas A&M places 8 players on coaches preseason All-SEC teams
Texas A&M places 8 players on coaches preseason All-SEC teams

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M had eight players named to the 2020 preseason coaches All-SEC football teams on Thursday.

Only one Aggie made the first team, junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown.

Four A&M players made the second team, including senior quarterback Kellen Mond, sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer, sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller and sophomore safety Demani Richardson.

Three A&M offensive linemen were named to the third team, including senior left tackle Dan Moore Jr., senior right tackle Carson Green and sophomore left guard Kenyon Green.

A&M tied for the third most players on the coaches preseason All-SEC teams. Alabama led the way with 11 players, including eight on the first team. Georgia had 10. Florida and LSU also had eight representatives.

A&M opens its 10-game, SEC-only schedule Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network's alternate channel.

