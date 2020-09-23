Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller vying for spot in weekend starting rotation

“Rather than having to go and get the three best hitters in the lineup out in the ninth inning with a one-run lead, he’s going to have to go two and maybe three times through the lineup,” Childress said. “I think it’s going to be that much more magnified that he’s going to have to establish the fact that he can throw a changeup for a strike.”

The Aggies opened fall practice Monday with spots to fill in the starting rotation. Though the 2020 Major League Baseball draft was shortened to just five rounds because of the global pandemic, A&M still lost two starters to professional baseball. Left-handed junior Asa Lacy was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Kansas City Royals. He was followed by Christian Roa, who was picked 48th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Joining Miller in the competition for starting roles is a spectrum of young and veteran players, which includes junior Chandler Jozwiak and redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress as well as returning freshmen Will Johnston and Chris Weber, all who have Aggie starts under their belt. True freshmen Nathan Dettmer and Wyatt Tucker also have a shot at earning starting nods, Childress said.