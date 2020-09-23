Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller vying for spot in weekend starting rotation

Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller said he remembers some aspects of his best start on the mound. Pitching for New Braunfels High School, Miller held San Antonio East Central scoreless through all seven innings of work, he said.
However, at that time, hitting was the main focus of the two-way player.
“I was mainly focused on hitting and playing outfield,” Miller said. “I would go out and throw and then run in and worry about trying to get a hit.”
Now, entering fall practice in his junior season with the Aggies, the art of pitching has been at the forefront of Miller’s mind as he works to earn a spot in A&M’s starting rotation this spring.
Miller served as the Aggies’ closer in the COVID-19-shortened spring, picking up three saves in 11 innings. He has come out of the bullpen in his two seasons in Aggieland and served as the closer at Blinn during his freshman season, recording five saves.
“Going into the summer, that was my main focus, getting back in that starter’s mentality and being ready to go in the season when the fall comes around,” Miller said.
Through the month of July, Miller suited up for the Brazos Valley Bombers in another COVID-19-shorted season. In five starts, Miller went 1-1 while striking out 12 batters. His focus was working on secondary pitches, while also using them earlier in the count. It is the imperative head coach Rob Childress said Miller needs to earn one of A&M’s two available weekend starting gigs.
“Rather than having to go and get the three best hitters in the lineup out in the ninth inning with a one-run lead, he’s going to have to go two and maybe three times through the lineup,” Childress said. “I think it’s going to be that much more magnified that he’s going to have to establish the fact that he can throw a changeup for a strike.”
The Aggies opened fall practice Monday with spots to fill in the starting rotation. Though the 2020 Major League Baseball draft was shortened to just five rounds because of the global pandemic, A&M still lost two starters to professional baseball. Left-handed junior Asa Lacy was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Kansas City Royals. He was followed by Christian Roa, who was picked 48th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.
Joining Miller in the competition for starting roles is a spectrum of young and veteran players, which includes junior Chandler Jozwiak and redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress as well as returning freshmen Will Johnston and Chris Weber, all who have Aggie starts under their belt. True freshmen Nathan Dettmer and Wyatt Tucker also have a shot at earning starting nods, Childress said.
Returning freshman Trevor Werner spent most of last season playing shortstop for the Aggies. This year, the coaching staff will focus more on what the two-way player can do on the mound, handing shortstop to either Kalae Harrison or Cade Merka, Childress said. Werner will see some time at a corner infield position and could be in the mix for a starting role as well, Childress said.
“I want to see him be fresh week-in and week-out, arm-wise, and then we go out and give him a starting opportunity to see what that looks like as well,” Childress said. “He, like, Bryce, has stuff that can make you feel pretty bad about yourself for the next 48 hours after a Friday night.”
While there is plenty of time for decisions to be made during the spring, it’s the battle through the fall that will eventually settle the lineup for Childress and his coaching staff.
“For us, it’s really about letting them go and pitch and battle throughout the fall and whatever pieces fall into that starting puzzle, great,” Childress said. “The other guys are going to make our bullpen that much deeper with certainly an awful lot of experience.”
