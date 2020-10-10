 Skip to main content
Texas A&M picks up commitment from 2021 3-star DT Albert Regis
Texas A&M got a victory on the recruiting trail during its game against Florida on Saturday.

The Aggies picked up a commitment from Albert Regis, a 2021 three-star defensive tackle from La Porte. Regis (6-1, 300) is the No. 63 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.

Regis is the 15th player to commit to A&M's 2021 class. The Aggies now have four defensive linemen committed, including three-star Victory Vaka from Westlake Village, Calif.

