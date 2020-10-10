Texas A&M picks up commitment from 2021 3-star DT Albert Regis

Texas A&M got a victory on the recruiting trail during its game against Florida on Saturday.
The Aggies picked up a commitment from Albert Regis, a 2021 three-star defensive tackle from La Porte. Regis (6-1, 300) is the No. 63 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.
And it’s happen. Thank God for every blessing he has gave into my life, I’m proud to say I’m committed to Texas A&M❤️👍🏾 @CoachE_TAMU pic.twitter.com/jp0hthCPw8— Albert ‘Gods warrior🙏🏾’ Regis🤝 (@Albertregis44) October 10, 2020
Regis is the 15th player to commit to A&M's 2021 class. The Aggies now have four defensive linemen committed, including three-star Victory Vaka from Westlake Village, Calif.
