Texas A&M picked to finish 4th in SEC West in preseason media poll
Texas A&M picked to finish 4th in SEC West in preseason media poll

Five Aggies earn preseason All-SEC accolades.

Auburn Texas A M Football

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) is tackled by Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (35) after a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

Texas A&M has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC West in the preseason SEC media poll released Wednesday. The Aggies had two first-place division votes, but none to win the conference.

Alabama was picked to win the division and the conference. Florida was picked to win the East, ahead of Georgia. The Aggies were picked behind the Crimson Tide, LSU and Auburn, respectively, in the West.

Five Aggies were selected to preseason All-SEC teams by the media, but none on the first team. Four players — quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III — earned second team honors. Safety Demani Richardson was a third team selection.

Eight Aggies were picked to the coaches preseason All-SEC team released last week.

Here is the full SEC preseason media poll, with first place votes in parenthesis:

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee - 434

4. Kentucky - 405

5. South Carolina - 287

6. Missouri - 224

7. Vanderbilt - 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) - 660

2. LSU (8) - 489

3. Auburn - 488

4. Texas A&M (2) - 454

T5. Ole Miss - 238

T5. Mississippi State - 238

7. Arkansas - 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama - 77

T2. Georgia - 7

T2. LSU - 7

4. Florida - 5

Here are the full preseason media All-SEC teams:

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB - Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* - Indicates a tie

