Texas A&M picked to finish 4th in SEC West in preseason media poll

Texas A&M has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC West in the preseason SEC media poll released Wednesday. The Aggies had two first-place division votes, but none to win the conference.

Alabama was picked to win the division and the conference. Florida was picked to win the East, ahead of Georgia. The Aggies were picked behind the Crimson Tide, LSU and Auburn, respectively, in the West.

Five Aggies were selected to preseason All-SEC teams by the media, but none on the first team. Four players — quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III — earned second team honors. Safety Demani Richardson was a third team selection.

Eight Aggies were picked to the coaches preseason All-SEC team released last week.

Here is the full SEC preseason media poll, with first place votes in parenthesis:

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee - 434

4. Kentucky - 405

5. South Carolina - 287

6. Missouri - 224