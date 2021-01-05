Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr. will not return for second senior season

Texas A&M senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. announced Tuesday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra senior season.

“Thank you again to everybody who has helped me get this far and to those who will continue to support me at the next level,” Moore tweeted. “I am sad to be leaving A&M but was reminded of one important thing, ‘once an Aggie, always an Aggie!’”

Moore is the first A&M player to declare for the 2021 NFL draft since the season ended. A&M senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season before it started, declaring he would prepare for the NFL draft.

Also Tuesday, A&M junior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. announced via Twitter that he’s returning to A&M. “WakeEmUp is back,” O’Neal tweeted. “2020 I’m ready.”

O’Neal, who was eligible to declare for the NFL draft, had 48 tackles this season to rank third on the team and he had a team-best two interceptions. O’Neal has made 21 starts, including 16 straight.