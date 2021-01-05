Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr. will not return for second senior season

Texas A&M senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. announced Tuesday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra senior season.
“Thank you again to everybody who has helped me get this far and to those who will continue to support me at the next level,” Moore tweeted. “I am sad to be leaving A&M but was reminded of one important thing, ‘once an Aggie, always an Aggie!’”
Moore is the first A&M player to declare for the 2021 NFL draft since the season ended. A&M senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season before it started, declaring he would prepare for the NFL draft.
Also Tuesday, A&M junior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. announced via Twitter that he’s returning to A&M. “WakeEmUp is back,” O’Neal tweeted. “2020 I’m ready.”
O’Neal, who was eligible to declare for the NFL draft, had 48 tackles this season to rank third on the team and he had a team-best two interceptions. O’Neal has made 21 starts, including 16 straight.
Moore could have returned to A&M for a fifth season by taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that this season did not count toward a player’s eligibility. A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy announced Sunday that he would return for a fifth season. Peevy and Moore were part of A&M’s 2017 incoming freshman class. Other key seniors from that class yet to declare their intentions include quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Buddy Johnson, cornerback Myles Jones, defensive end Micheal Clemons, offensive guard Jared Hocker and offensive tackle Carson Green.
Moore was part of a vastly improved offensive line that helped fifth-ranked A&M go 9-1, a season capped with an eight-game winning streak that culminated in a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. Moore had 37 career starts, trailing only Mond (44) and Green (40) among this season’s team. Moore also was part of an offense line that started every game this season. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder started the last 36 games of his career.
The deadline for players declaring for the NFL draft has yet to be determined. Expectations are that it will be around Jan. 18, which is seven days after the national championship game. The NFL draft will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.
•
NOTES — Alabama’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, which has been presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding offensive line since 2015. A&M and Notre Dame were the other 2020 semifinalists. The Crimson Tide became the first two-time winner, also winning the initial award.