Texas A&M on hunt for playmakers at wide receiver

The Texas A&M football team is on the hunt for a go-to receiver, something that’s a strength for each of its next three opponents.
Second-ranked Alabama, which will host the Aggies on Saturday, has two of the nation’s best wide receivers in senior DeVonta Smith and junior Jaylen Waddle. They both had eight receptions last week in a 38-19 victory at Missouri.
“They have dynamic receivers. They’ve got first-round guys,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They had two last year and these two they have are probably [first-round NFL draft picks]. The young one coming on, he looks like a good one, too. When you’ve got first-round guys [to defend], you’re always worried about them.”
“The young one” Fisher mentioned is sophomore John Metchie II, who added two receptions for 42 yards last week.
Alabama’s best wide receivers last season were Henry Ruggs III, who was taken 12th in the NFL draft, and teammate Jerry Jeudy, who was taken three picks later. A&M did a good job defending them last year as they combined to catch just five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, but that opened up room for Smith and Waddle, who combined for 10 catches for 132 yards with each scoring a touchdown in a 47-28 victory. Smith had a 47-yard touchdown catch and Waddle added a 31-yard TD grab. They are now Alabama’s top receivers.
“You can’t blink, because those guys will run away from you,” Fisher said. “They can catch it and run. They are great route-tree runners. They are complete receivers.”
Smith and Waddle have combined for 212 career receptions for 3,730 yards and 38 touchdowns. All of A&M’s wide receivers have combined for 44 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns and that includes sophomore Ainias Smith, who moved to running back starting with last year’s Texas Bowl.
A&M’s group of receivers suffered a huge setback when its leader Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. Ausbon, who left during fall camp, had 147 receptions for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns, including 66 catches last year for 872 yards and five scores.
An inexperienced receiver corps appeared to slow A&M’s offense in the season opener.
A year ago, Ausbon had six catches and 75 yards with a touchdown in a 41-7 season-opening victory over Texas State. Fellow junior wide receiver Quartney Davis added six receptions for 85 yards with a touchdown. The two complemented a running game that produced 246 yards in overpowering an opponent it was favored to beat by 33.
A&M’s offense looked much different in this year’s season opener as the Aggies struggled for a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt, which is picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. The Aggies, a 31-point favorite, took only 55 snaps, hurting themselves with three turnovers. Sophomore Caleb Chapman was the leading receiver with four catches for 40 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown catch. It was only the second time in 16 games A&M failed to have a wide receiver with at least five catches. The other came in a 50-7 loss to LSU in the 2019 regular-season finale.
There’s a silver lining to last week’s effort: All of A&M’s 18 receptions against Vanderbilt were made by underclassmen. Complementing Chapman at wide receiver were sophomore Jalen Preston (four catches, 39 yards), redshirt freshman Chase Lane (3-38) and redshirt freshman Kam Brown (2-26). Smith also had two receptions out of the backfield, and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer had two receptions for 19 yards.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Wydermyer has the potential to lead the team in receiving. He had 32 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns last season to earn a spot on the SEC’s all-freshman team, and he’s the latest in a series of tight ends featured in Fisher’s offenses. Jace Sternberger, who was the first recruit Fisher landed when he got the A&M job, had 48 receptions for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018 to lead the team in all three categories. Sternberger, though, was complemented by four wide receivers in Camron Buckley, Davis, Kendrick Rogers and Ausbon, who combined for 137 receptions, 1,770 yards and 13 touchdowns that season.
A&M had planned to target Wydermyer five to seven times last week, but it didn’t work out, Fisher said.
Highly touted freshman wide receivers Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III didn’t see action last week, nor did running back Devon Achane, who can catch passes out of the backfield. They are part of Fisher’s second straight sixth-ranked recruiting class.
“I’m very happy with them,” Fisher said. “They’re going to be really good football players, and you’re going to see them in the future. We had other guys that are playing their positions that are doing very well.”
They might all have to do better for A&M’s offense to match the firepower of the next three opponents.
Florida’s go-to receiver is tight end Kyle Pitts, an All-America candidate. Pitts had 54 receptions last year to rank third in the country among tight ends. He opened the season with eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-35 victory over Ole Miss.
Mississippi State, which is moving from a power-oriented attack to the Air Raid offense under new head coach Mike Leach, had an impressive opener in a 44-34 victory at LSU. Running back Kylin Hill, who rushed for 1,350 yards last year, had eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown. Senior Osirus Mitchell, who led the team last year with 430 receiving yards, had seven receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-5, 210-pound Mitchell was complemented by junior JaVonta Payton, a junior college transfer who had six receptions for 122 yards as the receivers helped quarterback K.J. Costello throw for an SEC-record 623 yards.
