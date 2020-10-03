Texas A&M on hunt for playmakers at wide receiver

“You can’t blink, because those guys will run away from you,” Fisher said. “They can catch it and run. They are great route-tree runners. They are complete receivers.”

Smith and Waddle have combined for 212 career receptions for 3,730 yards and 38 touchdowns. All of A&M’s wide receivers have combined for 44 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns and that includes sophomore Ainias Smith, who moved to running back starting with last year’s Texas Bowl.

A&M’s group of receivers suffered a huge setback when its leader Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. Ausbon, who left during fall camp, had 147 receptions for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns, including 66 catches last year for 872 yards and five scores.

An inexperienced receiver corps appeared to slow A&M’s offense in the season opener.

A year ago, Ausbon had six catches and 75 yards with a touchdown in a 41-7 season-opening victory over Texas State. Fellow junior wide receiver Quartney Davis added six receptions for 85 yards with a touchdown. The two complemented a running game that produced 246 yards in overpowering an opponent it was favored to beat by 33.