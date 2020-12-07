Texas A&M-Ole Miss game postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Rebels’ program

The Texas A&M football team will have to deal with a second unexpected break after Saturday’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday at Kyle Field was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday night.
The game could be rescheduled contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games. A&M is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Dec. 19 to end the regular season while Ole Miss is scheduled to be at LSU.
It’s the second time the fifth-ranked Aggies (7-1) will have to deal with a schedule change because of COVID-19 issues. A&M was originally scheduled to play at Tennessee on Nov. 21 and host Ole Miss on Nov. 21, but both games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues A&M had after its road game at South Carolina.
Ole Miss, which didn’t have a game scheduled last week, suspended all team activities last Wednesday, leading to speculation Saturday’s game against A&M would be postponed again.
“It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release. “I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”
A&M got healthy during its first unexpected break, but in the return after a 21-day break, the offense struggled in a 20-7 victory over LSU, gaining only 267 yards. The offense looked much better last Saturday in a 31-20 victory at Auburn, rolling up 509 yards, 313 of them on the ground to extend their winning streak to six games.
“After completing eight games, our players, coaches, staff, and administration should be commended for setting the stage for a successful season and playing this great game as safely as possible,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “We cannot wait to get back on the field against Tennessee on Dec. 19, and finish this season as strong as possible and continue to build our program under Coach Fisher’s leadership.”
Ole Miss on Monday extended its suspension of team activities until at least Friday.
•
Senior cornerback Elijah Blades and redshirt freshman linebacker KeShun Brown have rejoined the team after opting out before the season started.
“Like I said, that door’s always been open,” Fisher said. “They’ve always been a part of our family; we want to help them.”
Fisher said Blades seemed to have good practices last week, but there’s no timetable for him possibly playing in a game. Last season, the junior college transfer played in seven games, starting five. He missed the Texas-San Antonio game with an injury and also missed the last three games of the season with an injury.
A&M, minus Blades, has been steady at cornerback this season with senior Myles Jones and true freshman Jaylon Jones starting every game.
“We’re doing really well [there],” Fisher said.
Fisher respects the choice made by players who opted out in the summer, just as he respects their decision to rejoin the team.
“Listen, there was a lot of turmoil and confusion going on at that time in America [when they made their decisions to opt out],” Fisher said. “We had a lot of unknowns; you had a lot of young people making decisions, and now they [are making] decisions based off the information they have now.”
Fisher said the players who rejoin the team have to go through 2-3 weeks of conditioning before returning to the field.
“We made sure they were physically ready to do it and now those guys are getting back in position [where] they can help us down the road,” Fisher said.
•
A&M senior center Ryan McCollum was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week. McCollum helped the Aggies rush for 313 yards in a 31-20 victory at Auburn. McCollum is the third A&M offensive lineman to grab SEC weekly honors this season, joining tackles Carson Green and Dan Moore Jr.
•
A&M sophomore guard Kenyon Green was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.
Green anchors a unit that has allowed only four quarterback sacks in 248 pass plays. A&M averages 5.5 yards per carry to lead the SEC and it also allows the fewest tackles for loss. The other semifinalists are Ohio State junior guard Wyatt Davis, Alabama senior center Landon Dickerson, Notre Dame senior offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Alabama senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.
•
Sophomore Isaiah Spiller is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s best running back.
The other semifinalists are Clemson senior Travis Etienne (758 yards rushing, 12 TDs & 41 receptions-512 yards, 2 TDs), Iowa State sophomore Breece Hall (1,357 yards rushing, 17 TDs & 23 receptions-252 yards, 1 TD), Alabama senior Najee Harris (1,038 yards rushing, 20 TDs & 26 receptions-247 yards, 0 TDs), Minnesota junior Mohamed Ibrahim (817 yards rushing, 13 TDs & 8 receptions-56 yards, 0 TDs), Oregon State junior Jermar Jefferson (675 yards rushing, 7 TDs & 8 receptions-60 yards, 0 TDs), Texas-San Antonio sophomore Sincere McCormick (1,345 yards rushing, 11 TDs & 18 receptions for 122 yards, 0 TDs), Buffalo junior Jaret Patterson (920 yards rushing, 16 TDs & 0 receptions), North Carolina junior Javonte Williams (904 yards rushing, 16 TD & 23 receptions-305 yards, 3 TDs) and Notre Dame sophomore Kyren Williams (1,011 yards rushing, 12 TDs & 24 receptions-268 yards, 1 TD).
•
Senior Kellen Mond was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback. Mond has completed 146 of 239 passes for 1,769 yards with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. He adds 199 yards rushing on 51 carries (3.9) with two scores.
The other semifinalists are Notre Dame senior Ian Book (181-of-286 passing, 15 TDs, 2 interceptions, 149.2 efficiency & 91 carries-465 yards, 8 TDs); Ole Miss sophomore Matt Corral (186-of-255 passing for 2,744 yards, 24 TDs, 9 interceptions, 187.3 efficiency & 88 carries-311 yards rushing, 3 TDs); Texas senior Sam Ehlinger (184-of-306 passing for 2,406 yards, 25 TDs, 5 interceptions, 149.9 efficiency & 108 carries-382 yards, 8 TDs); Ohio State junior Justin Fields (107-of-137 passing for 1,407 yards, 15 TDs, 3 interceptions, 196.1 efficiency & 55 carries-239 yards, 5 TDs); Central Florida sophomore Dillon Gabriel (227-of-368 passing for 3,353 yards, 30 TDs, 4 interceptions, 162.9 efficiency & 66 carries-138 yards, 2 TDs); North Carolina sophomore Sam Howell (205-of-298 passing for 3,129 yards, 26 TDs, 6 interceptions, 181.9 efficiency & 76 carries-116 yards, 4 TDs); Alabama junior Mac Jones (193-of-255 passing for 3,113 yards, 27 TDs, 3 interceptions, 210.8 efficency to rank second & 22 carries for minus 3 yards, 1 TD); Miami senior D’Eriq King (183-of-286 passing for 2,334 yards, 20 TDs, 4 interceptions, 152.8 efficiency & 111 carries-467 yards, 4 TDs) Clemson junior Trevor Lawrence (173-of-250 passing for 2,431 yards, 174.9 efficiency & 44 carries-121 yards, 6 TDs); Coastal Carolina freshman Grayson McCall (127-of-189 passing for 1,832 yards, 20 TDs, 1 interception, 182.5 efficiency & 86 carries-433 yards, 5 TDs); Indiana sophomore Michael Penix (124-of-220 passing for 1,645 yards, 14 TDs, 4 interceptions, 136.5 efficiency & 18 carries-25 yards, 2 TDs); Iowa State junior Brock Purdy (196-of-296 passing for 2,272 yards, 17 TDs, 6 interceptions, 145.6 efficiency & 71 carries-310 yards, 4 TDs); Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler, Cincinnati junior Desmond Ridder (143-of-215 passing for 1,821 yards, 16 TDs, 6 interceptions, 156.6 efficiency & 67 carries-526 yards, 11 TDs), Florida senior Kyle Trask (230-of-322 passing for 3,243 yards, 38 TDs, 3 interceptions, 193.1 efficiency & 39 carries-78 yards, 0 TDs); and BYU junior Zach Wilson (195-of-267 passing for 2,964 yards, 27 TDs, 3 interceptions, 197.4 efficiency & 61 carries-246 yards, 8 TDs).
•
A&M redshirt freshman Nik Constantinou is a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter.
He has 12 punts inside the 20 and has allowed just three to be returned for minus 6 yards as A&M and Houston are tied for the lead in punt return defense. He is averaging 40.0 yards per punt to rank 72nd in the country.
Joining Constantinou are Georgia junior Jake Camarda (47.8 avg.), Pitt junior Kirk Christodoulou (44.7 avg.), Georgia Tech sophomore Pressley Harvin (46.7 avg.), Florida International senior Tommy Heatherly (44.4 avg.); Miami junior Lou Hedley (47.1 avg.), Iowa freshman Tory Taylor (44.6 avg.), LSU senior Zach Von Rosenberg (44.0 avg.), Indiana senior Haydon Whitehead (42.4 avg.) and sophomore Duke Porter Wilson (43.2 avg.)
•
Sophomore Jalen Wydermyer is a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s best tight end. He has 40 receptions this year for 431 yards and six touchdowns.
The other semifinalists are San Jose State senior Derrick Deese Jr. (11 receptions-158 yards, 3 TDs), Wisconsin junior Jake Ferguson (23 receptions-235 yards, 4 TDs), Miami junior Brevin Jordan (24 receptions-340 yards, 4 TDs), Iowa State junior Charlie Kolar (33 receptions-446 yards, 5 TDs), Boston College junior Hunter Long (57 receptions-685 yards, 5 TDs), Washington junior Cade Otton (18 receptions-258 yards, 3 TDs) and Florida junior Kyle Pitts (36 receptions-641 yards, 11 TDs).
•
A&M, despite winning a road game, saw its betting odds of winning the College Football Playoff drop in the last week. The Aggies have 33/1 odds by www.BetOnline.ag. They were 18/1 last week. The top five remained the same — Alabama 10/11, Clemson 9/4, Ohio State 9/2, Notre Dame 7/1 and Florida 14/1. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has moved past Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for best odds at winning the Heisman. Jones has 4/7 odds and Trask’s are 5/4.
