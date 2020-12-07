Texas A&M-Ole Miss game postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Rebels’ program

The Texas A&M football team will have to deal with a second unexpected break after Saturday’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday at Kyle Field was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday night.

The game could be rescheduled contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games. A&M is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Dec. 19 to end the regular season while Ole Miss is scheduled to be at LSU.

It’s the second time the fifth-ranked Aggies (7-1) will have to deal with a schedule change because of COVID-19 issues. A&M was originally scheduled to play at Tennessee on Nov. 21 and host Ole Miss on Nov. 21, but both games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues A&M had after its road game at South Carolina.

Ole Miss, which didn’t have a game scheduled last week, suspended all team activities last Wednesday, leading to speculation Saturday’s game against A&M would be postponed again.

“It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release. “I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”