Texas A&M-Ole Miss football game postponed due to COVID-19

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game for Saturday was postponed because of the continued quarantine of A&M players.

Fifth-ranked A&M (5-1) also postponed last week’s game at Tennessee after two players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, causing more than a dozen players to be quarantined because of contract tracing, said A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.

Those players had to be quarantined 14 days per COVID-19 protocols adopted by the Southeastern Conference, which announced the Ole Miss-A&M postponement Monday morning.

Because the Tennessee game has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss game will be evaluated. Dec. 19 is an open, because the SEC added that playing date last week for teams that wouldn’t play in the SEC title game that day.

A&M’s next game is against LSU on Nov. 28 at Kyle Field. A&M’s last game was a 48-3 victory at South Carolina on Nov. 7.

The SEC had to cancel four of its seven games last weekend.