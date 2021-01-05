 Skip to main content
Texas A&M OL Dan Moore declares for NFL draft
Dan Moore Jr

Texas A&M junior left tackle Dan Moore Jr., right, returns with junior right tackle Carson Green to anchor an offensive line that could be even better in 2019 despite the loss of star center Erik McCoy to the NFL.

 Texas A&M Athletics/Sam Craft

Texas A&M senior left tackle Dan Moore Jr. announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for a fifth season.

Moore is the first A&M player to declare for the 2021 NFL draft after the Aggies concluded their season on Saturday with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

"Thank you again to everybody who has helped me get this far and to those who will continue to support me at the next level," Moore wrote in a Twitter post. "I am sad to be leaving A&M but was reminded of one important thing, 'once an Aggie, always an Aggie!'"

For the last three seasons, Moore has been the Aggies starting left tackle, starting in 36-straight games, which ranked third among A&M players this season behind quarterback Kellen Mond (44) and right tackle Carson Green (40).

Senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and senior wide receiver Camron Buckley announced on Twitter this week they will return to A&M for a fifth season in 2021.

