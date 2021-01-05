Texas A&M OL Dan Moore declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M senior left tackle Dan Moore Jr. announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for a fifth season.

Moore is the first A&M player to declare for the 2021 NFL draft after the Aggies concluded their season on Saturday with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

"Thank you again to everybody who has helped me get this far and to those who will continue to support me at the next level," Moore wrote in a Twitter post. "I am sad to be leaving A&M but was reminded of one important thing, 'once an Aggie, always an Aggie!'"

Thank you 12th man...time to pursue my dream! pic.twitter.com/OPsZ30C5Yv — Dan Moore Jr. (@bigg_dan65) January 5, 2021

For the last three seasons, Moore has been the Aggies starting left tackle, starting in 36-straight games, which ranked third among A&M players this season behind quarterback Kellen Mond (44) and right tackle Carson Green (40).