Texas A&M offensive line hasn't allowed sack in almost 100 straight pass attempts

The Texas A&M football team more than held up against back-to-back top 10 teams because its offensive line held up.

The 11th-ranked Aggies (2-1) haven’t allowed a sack in 95 pass attempts, their longest stretch since the end of the 2018 season and start of the ’19 season when they went 104 snaps keeping the quarterback upright.

The improved offensive line play allowed quarterback Kellen Mond to have 300-yard passing games against both second-ranked Alabama and fourth-ranked Florida. Mond was at his best in the 41-38 victory over Florida on Saturday with 338 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions in earning Southeastern Conference co-offensive player of the week honors.

In 10 games against ranked teams over the last two seasons, Mond had thrown eight interceptions and was sacked 34 times. On Saturday, A&M’s veteran offensive line allowed Florida to pressure Mond only four times.

“It’s amazing what maturity is, isn’t it?” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You’ve got maturity [in the offensive line]. You got guys who know. They’ve played games. They recognize blitzes. They know how to pass them off. Guys can’t always do it as freshmen. Plus, your quarterback is more experienced. He can read and get the ball out quicker.”