Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green makes Associated Press All-America second team

Texas A&M sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green was a second-team pick on the Associated Press All-America football team, which was announced Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Green anchors a line that averages 202.9 yards rushing per game and allowed just four sacks in 280 pass plays. Green also is among six semifinalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman. It’s the second straight year for A&M to have a second-team All-American by AP. Last year it was punter Braden Mann who had been a first-team selection in 2018 along with tight end Jace Sternberger. Aggie running back Trayveon Williams was a second-team pick in 2018, which was head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first season.

North Carolina, which will play A&M in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, had a trio of players earn All-America honors. Junior running back Javonte Williams was on the second team, and junior wide receiver Dyami Brown and senior running back Michael Carter were both on the third team. All three players have opted out of the game, declaring for the NFL draft.

Carter rushed for 1,245 yards with nine touchdowns and Williams added 1,140 yards with 19 TDs. They each added 25 receptions for a combined 572 yards and five scores. Brown had 55 receptions for 1,099 yards and eight TDs.