Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green makes Associated Press All-America second team

Texas A&M sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green was a second-team pick on the Associated Press All-America football team, which was announced Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Green anchors a line that averages 202.9 yards rushing per game and allowed just four sacks in 280 pass plays. Green also is among six semifinalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman. It’s the second straight year for A&M to have a second-team All-American by AP. Last year it was punter Braden Mann who had been a first-team selection in 2018 along with tight end Jace Sternberger. Aggie running back Trayveon Williams was a second-team pick in 2018, which was head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first season.
North Carolina, which will play A&M in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, had a trio of players earn All-America honors. Junior running back Javonte Williams was on the second team, and junior wide receiver Dyami Brown and senior running back Michael Carter were both on the third team. All three players have opted out of the game, declaring for the NFL draft.
Carter rushed for 1,245 yards with nine touchdowns and Williams added 1,140 yards with 19 TDs. They each added 25 receptions for a combined 572 yards and five scores. Brown had 55 receptions for 1,099 yards and eight TDs.
The 2020 AP All-America team was dominted by top-ranked Alabama, which handed fifth-ranked A&M (8-1) its lone loss. The Crimson Tide had five players on the first-team offense led by
quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, both Heisman Trophy finalists. Alabama running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson were also first-team selections. Alabama is the first to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career. No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.