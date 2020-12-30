Texas A&M, North Carolina excited for matchup in Saturday's Orange Bowl

Playing in a bowl game is supposed to be a reward. That’s probably never been truer than in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“It’s an amazing thing these kids have learned,” A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday during a Zoom conference for the Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon. “You hate for kids to have to learn tough lessons, because you love them so much. But I think in the long run, this is really going to help them be better people. And in the meantime they played some great football. They become men as they grew up.”
The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) will play the 13th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Orange Bowl. Both programs had to deal with players testing positive for COVID-19 along with schedule changes and other disruptions caused by the pandemic in this unusual season.
“But you know, unfortunately, that’s the way life is,” Fisher said. “Life’s not fair. Life takes those twists and turns and we have to adjust to them, so hopefully they can reflect back on these times in the future, not only what they accomplished, but what they really learned that they can apply later in life to be successful as people and as family members.”
A&M, which ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, is enjoying its best season since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Aggies will be making only their second Orange Bowl appearance.
“I can’t be happier and more excited,” Fisher said. “And our kids are extremely excited because the last time A&M was down there was 1944, and that’s a long time. We’re excited to be there and are looking forward to it.”
The 69-year-old Mack Brown, coach of the North Carolina, enhanced Fisher’s comments.
“Jimbo, the last time North Carolina went to a major bowl game was 70 years ago,” Brown said. “And it’s hard for our players to put things in perspective, but when they know I wasn’t born, they know it’s something.”
North Carolina is dealing with one of the fallouts from the uncertainty of the future with four key players opting out of the game.
“I’ve talked to our team about it the other day and said I’m disappointed our guys aren’t playing for them, for us, for the fans and for the Orange Bowl, because they’re really good players, and we wouldn’t be in the game without them,” Brown said. “But at the same time I’m not upset with them or mad, because that’s the trend that’s happening right now in college football as we look at it across the country.”
Three players from each team took part in Wednesday’s virtual luncheon.
A&M senior offensive tackle Carson Green, part of the unit nicknamed the “Maroon Goons,” talked about the origin of the moniker or at least when it was revived by former A&M line coach J.B. Grimes (1998-2002).
“He always kept saying that [as they’d break the huddle] or at least that’s what I heard when I first got here,” Green said.
Longtime Miami personality Tony Segreto, the luncheon’s master of ceremonies, asked Green and senior linebacker Buddy Johnson if senior quarterback Kellen Mond likes being interviewed.
“I think he likes being in front of the camera,” Green said. “He’s a good talker. I guess you could say that I think he likes talking.”
Green added that Mond did a lot of dancing in the locker room after the 34-13 victory over Tennessee, but they couldn’t get Fisher to join in.
The players said if you mess up on the field, Fisher will let you know when you get to the sidelines and you can’t avoid him.
“It happened one time this year,” Green said. “And he was, ‘Why? Why would you do that?’
“And, I’m like, ‘Dude, I didn’t try that on purpose.’”
COVID-19 concerns didn’t allow the players to spend the week in Miami, but that didn’t dampen their spirits for the game.
“We look forward to the opportunity,” Johnson said. “Man, it’s just fun time. It’s just a reward for all the hard work we put in.”
NOTES — The teams are scheduled to arrive in Miami on Thursday. ... A&M sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of American on Wednesday. He was named a first-teamer by the Sporting News on Tuesday and a second-teamer by the Associated Press on Monday. ... A&M junior running back Connor Blumrick has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247sports.com. Blumrick, who started his career at quarterback, played in eight games this season, mostly on special teams. His highlight was recovering a muffed punt in a 20-7 victory over LSU. He redshirted in 2017. Blumrick played in one game in 2018, completing an 8-yard pass and rushing for 20 yards on three attempts against Northwestern State. He played in nine games last season, moving to tight end midway through the year. He had seven carries for 28 yards.