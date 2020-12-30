Texas A&M, North Carolina excited for matchup in Saturday's Orange Bowl

Playing in a bowl game is supposed to be a reward. That’s probably never been truer than in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“It’s an amazing thing these kids have learned,” A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday during a Zoom conference for the Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon. “You hate for kids to have to learn tough lessons, because you love them so much. But I think in the long run, this is really going to help them be better people. And in the meantime they played some great football. They become men as they grew up.”

The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) will play the 13th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Orange Bowl. Both programs had to deal with players testing positive for COVID-19 along with schedule changes and other disruptions caused by the pandemic in this unusual season.

“But you know, unfortunately, that’s the way life is,” Fisher said. “Life’s not fair. Life takes those twists and turns and we have to adjust to them, so hopefully they can reflect back on these times in the future, not only what they accomplished, but what they really learned that they can apply later in life to be successful as people and as family members.”