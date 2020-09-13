 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M No. 10 in first AP, Coaches regular season polls
0 comments

Texas A&M No. 10 in first AP, Coaches regular season polls

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
2020 A&M practice

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond prepares to throw the ball in the Aggies’ first football practice of the season at the Coolidge grass practice fields on Monday. 

 Craig Bisacre/ Texas A&M athletics

Texas A&M came in at No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches first regular season polls released Sunday.

The Aggies were ranked No. 13 in both the preseason AP and Coaches polls.

This is the first week the AP and Coaches polls only included teams who are playing this fall. Both preseasons polls included all teams to depict what college football could have looked like heading into a normal season.

Eight SEC teams were both ranked in the AP and Coaches Polls. A&M is scheduled to five play teams currently ranked, including four in the top 10: Alabama (No. 2 AP; No. 2 Coaches), LSU (No. 6 AP; No. 5 Coaches), Florida (No. 5 AP; No. 6 Coaches); Auburn (No. 8 AP; No. 9 Coaches); Tennessee (No. 15 AP; No. 17 Coaches).

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is a voter in the Coaches Poll.

A&M will begin its 10-game, SEC only slate on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field and the game will be televised on SEC Network's alternate channel.

Here are the full AP and Coaches Top 25 after Week 2:

Week 2 AP Top 25 
 Rank  School (First Place Votes)  Points 
 1. Clemson (60) 1,524 
 2.  Alabama 1,456 
 3.  Oklahoma 1,361 
 4.  Georgia 1,324 
 5.  Florida 1,237 
 6.  LSU (1) 1,236 
 7.  Notre Dame 1,155 
 8.  Auburn 1,055 
 9. Texas 1,033 
 10.  Texas A&M 983 
 11.  Oklahoma State 927 
 12. North Carolina 892 
 13.  Cincinnati 647 
 14.  Central Florida 632 
 15.  Tennessee 528 
 16.  Memphis 495 
 17.  Miami (Fla.) 463 
 18.  Louisville 387 
 19.  Louisiana 377
 20.  Virginia Tech 368 
 21.  BYU 357 
 22.  Army 243 
 23.  Kentucky 238 
 24.  Appalachian State 237 
 25.  Pitt 157 
Week 2 Coaches Top 25 
 Rank School (First Place Votes)  Points
 1. Clemson (37) 1,020 
 2.  Alabama (1) 973 
 3. Oklahoma 907 
 4. Georgia 904 
 5. LSU (3) 852 
 6.  Florida 837 
 7.  Notre Dame 760 
 8.  Texas 697 
 9.  Auburn 694 
 10.  Texas A&M 639
 11.  North Carolina 575 
 12.  Oklahoma State 547 
 13.  Central Florida 414 
 14.  Cincinnati 403 
 15.  Memphis 314 
 16.  Louisville 313 
 17.  Tennessee 309 
 18.  Miami (Fla.) 267 
 19.  Virginia Tech 265 
 20.  Kentucky 232 
 21.  Louisiana 219 
 22.  BYU 201 
 23.  Appalachian State 177 
 24.  Baylor 161 
 25.  Army 127 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert