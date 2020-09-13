Texas A&M No. 10 in first AP, Coaches regular season polls

Texas A&M came in at No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches first regular season polls released Sunday.
The Aggies were ranked No. 13 in both the preseason AP and Coaches polls.
This is the first week the AP and Coaches polls only included teams who are playing this fall. Both preseasons polls included all teams to depict what college football could have looked like heading into a normal season.
Eight SEC teams were both ranked in the AP and Coaches Polls. A&M is scheduled to five play teams currently ranked, including four in the top 10: Alabama (No. 2 AP; No. 2 Coaches), LSU (No. 6 AP; No. 5 Coaches), Florida (No. 5 AP; No. 6 Coaches); Auburn (No. 8 AP; No. 9 Coaches); Tennessee (No. 15 AP; No. 17 Coaches).
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is a voter in the Coaches Poll.
A&M will begin its 10-game, SEC only slate on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field and the game will be televised on SEC Network's alternate channel.
Here are the full AP and Coaches Top 25 after Week 2:
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Clemson (60)
|1,524
|2.
|Alabama
|1,456
|3.
|Oklahoma
|1,361
|4.
|Georgia
|1,324
|5.
|Florida
|1,237
|6.
|LSU (1)
|1,236
|7.
|Notre Dame
|1,155
|8.
|Auburn
|1,055
|9.
|Texas
|1,033
|10.
|Texas A&M
|983
|11.
|Oklahoma State
|927
|12.
|North Carolina
|892
|13.
|Cincinnati
|647
|14.
|Central Florida
|632
|15.
|Tennessee
|528
|16.
|Memphis
|495
|17.
|Miami (Fla.)
|463
|18.
|Louisville
|387
|19.
|Louisiana
|377
|20.
|Virginia Tech
|368
|21.
|BYU
|357
|22.
|Army
|243
|23.
|Kentucky
|238
|24.
|Appalachian State
|237
|25.
|Pitt
|157
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Clemson (37)
|1,020
|2.
|Alabama (1)
|973
|3.
|Oklahoma
|907
|4.
|Georgia
|904
|5.
|LSU (3)
|852
|6.
|Florida
|837
|7.
|Notre Dame
|760
|8.
|Texas
|697
|9.
|Auburn
|694
|10.
|Texas A&M
|639
|11.
|North Carolina
|575
|12.
|Oklahoma State
|547
|13.
|Central Florida
|414
|14.
|Cincinnati
|403
|15.
|Memphis
|314
|16.
|Louisville
|313
|17.
|Tennessee
|309
|18.
|Miami (Fla.)
|267
|19.
|Virginia Tech
|265
|20.
|Kentucky
|232
|21.
|Louisiana
|219
|22.
|BYU
|201
|23.
|Appalachian State
|177
|24.
|Baylor
|161
|25.
|Army
|127
