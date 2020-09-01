Texas A&M newcomers ready to fill void at cornerback after Elijah Blades opts out of season

Cornerback was one of the Texas A&M football team’s most experienced positions, but now the Aggies could use a newcomer or two to have a big season after projected starter Elijah Blades opted out of the season.
Blades was one of just two players on the roster with starting experience at cornerback. Senior Myles Jones has 21 career starts, including 15 straight.
“Myles Jones has led that group at the corners,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on a Zoom conference call Thursday. “I think he’s playing really well, running well and probably is in the best shape he’s been in.”
During a Zoom conference call on Aug. 22, Fisher alluded to Blades getting back on the field, but the 6-2, 180-pounder took to Twitter on Monday night to announce he’d sit out the season.
A&M already had several newcomers vying for playing time at cornerback, including freshmen Jaylon Jones from Cibolo Steele and Josh Moten from National Christian Academy in Waldorf, Maryland, and transfer Brian George, a second-team junior college All-American who played at Highland Community College in Kansas.
“The guys we signed there at corner, I’m really happy with,” Fisher said. “I think Brian George is doing an outstanding job. Jaylon Jones has been outstanding from the minute he walked on campus. He acts like a senior. Josh Moten has really done some good things as far as knowledge, competing.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound George from Belle Glade, Florida, and the 6-2, 205-pound Jones, an Under Armour All-American, have enough height to cover tall receivers.
“What I love about all that group [is] they’re competing,” Fisher said. “[There’s] a lot of contested balls, a lot of breakups, a lot of really good coverage and a lot of battles there.”
A&M’s veteran cornerbacks include seniors Travon Fuller and Clifford Chattman and junior Devin Morris. Chattman made three starts at nickelback last year with a career-high 10 tackles against Alabama. Morris, who played at Caldwell, saw his first action in three years last season, getting a sack and interception against Mississippi State.
“Trayvon Fuller does a real good job,” Fisher said. “Devin was doing really good. He has had some good things happen.”
The 6-5, 185-pound Chattman and sophomore Erick Young have played all three defensive back spots.
“[Chattman’s] long arms, boy, when you get a guy that long in the nickel who can reroute guys out of the seam and bump guys and Chatt likes the physical part of the game, so he’s a natural in there,” Fisher said.
A&M at one point thought it would have a trio of veterans manning up on receivers this season in Jones, Blades and Debione Renfro, who had made 28 career starts at cornerback. But Renfro opted not to return for his senior season, declaring for the NFL draft. He didn’t get drafted and signed a free-agent contract with Seattle.
Blades, who transferred in last season from Arizona Western Community College, played in seven games with six starts while fighting through injuries. He started against Clemson, then missed the next two games. He returned to start four straight games but left the Mississippi State game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He missed the Texas-San Antonio game the following week, started against South Carolina after that then didn’t play the rest of the season.
SCHEDULE UPDATE
A&M’s season opener against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 at Kyle Field will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network’s alternate channel.
The Aggies’ game the following week at Alabama on Oct. 3 will be the CBS’ 2:30 p.m. game of the week. It will be the eighth time in nine years since joining the Southeastern Conference that the matchup has been on CBS.
The SEC also announced kickoff times and network designations for three other A&M games Tuesday. A&M’s game against Mississippi State on Oct. 17 will be at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on one of the ESPN channels. Halloween night will feature A&M-Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, and A&M’s game at South Carolina on Nov. 7 will be at 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network.
Kickoff times and network designations have yet to be announced for the Aggies’ games against Florida (Oct. 10), Tennessee (Nov. 14), Ole Miss (Nov. 21), LSU (Nov. 28) and Auburn (Dec. 5). The SEC will use its normal 12- or six-day selection process during the season for these kickoff times and network designations.
The SEC is using a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.
