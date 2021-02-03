 Skip to main content
Texas A&M National Signing Day updates: Aggies look to finish 2021 class
Texas A&M National Signing Day updates: Aggies look to finish 2021 class

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts in the second quarter against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M football team is set to finish its 2021 recruiting class during the second signing period this week. Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.

No. of 2021 signees: 23

National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 7th

List of new 2021 signees (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):

1:31 p.m.: LJ Johnson, RB, 5-10, 205, 4 stars (Cypress/Cy-Fair)

Players who signed with A&M during December’s early signing period:

  • Tunmise Adeleye, DE, 6-3, 245, 4 stars (Katy/Tompkins)
  • Shadrach Banks, WR, 6-0, 210, 4 stars (Houston/North Shore)
  • Yulkeith Brown, ATH, 5-10, 174, 4 stars (Miami, Fla./Central)
  • Marcus Burris, DE, 6-4, 282, 4 stars (Texarkana/Pleasant Grove)
  • Tyreek Chappell, CB, 5-11, 170, 3 stars (Philadelphia, Penn./Northeast)
  • Amari Daniels, RB, 5-8, 200, 4 stars (Miami, Fla./Central)
  • Kendal Daniels, S, 6-4, 190, 4 stars (Beggs, Okla./Beggs)
  • Reuben Fatheree, OL, 6-8, 305, 4 stars (Richmond/Foster)
  • Bryce Foster, OL, 6-4.5, 330, 4 stars (Katy/Taylor)
  • Fernando Garza, TE, 6-5, 244, 3 stars (Katy/Katy)
  • Jardin Gilbert, S, 6-1, 175, 4 stars (Baton Rouge, La./University Lab)
  • Deuce Harmon, CB, 5-10, 190, 4 stars (Denton/Guyer)
  • Jahzion Harris, DE, 6-4, 215, 4 stars (Brooklyn N.Y./Erasmus Hall)
  • Elijah Jeudy, DE, 6-3, 246, 4 stars (Philadelphia, Penn./Northeast)
  • Dreyden Norwood, CB, 6-0, 175, 4 stars (Fort Smith, Ark./Northside)
  • Kenneth Phillips III, LB, 6-0, 219, 3 stars (Richmond/Fort Bend Bush)
  • Albert Regis, DT, 6-1, 300, 3 stars (La Porte/La Porte)
  • Eli Stowers, QB, 6-4, 215, 4 stars (Denton/Guyer)
  • Remington Strickland, OL, 6-4, 292, 3 stars (Sugar Land/Fort Bend Christian)
  • Shemar Turner, DE, 6.3-5, 282, 5 stars (DeSoto/DeSoto)
  • Matthew Wykoff, OL, 6-5, 304, 3 stars (Magnolia/Magnolia)
  • Trey Zuhn, OL, 6-6, 300. 4 stars (Fort Collins, Colo./Fossil Ridge)
