Texas A&M names Brian Kortan men's golf coach
Texas A&M names Brian Kortan men's golf coach

KORTAN

Texas A&M interim men’s golf coach Brian Kortan had the interim tag removed Wednesday by athletics director Ross Bjork.

Kortan had been interim coach since August 2020, when J.T. Higgins left for Southern California. Higgins was in his 19th season, which included a national championship.

“Coach Kortan has been an essential part of this program for many years, and he's played a strategic role in its success,” Bjork said in a school release. “We did our due diligence with a national search and we kept coming back to Brian as the man to beat. He led our program this year with great poise and is ready take on this opportunity. He's a tremendous golf technician and his players love him. The men's golf program will thrive under Brian's leadership, and I'm excited about the future of Aggie golf.”

Kortan was an assistant at A&M for seven seasons.

“Being named the head golf coach at Texas A&M leaves me a little bit speechless, to be honest,” Kortan said. “This team and this community mean everything to me, and I consider it a tremendous honor to coach the Aggies. I think this program has unlimited potential and I look forward to the challenge of building on the tradition of excellence produced by Bob Ellis and J.T. Higgins. I want to thank J.T. for bringing me to Aggieland in 2013 and opened the door for me to become the Aggies' head coach.”

