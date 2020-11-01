Texas A&M moves up to seventh in both football polls

Texas A&M is ranked seventh in both college football polls, moving up a spot after a 42-31 victory over Arkansas coupled with Oklahoma State’s 41-34 overtime loss to Texas.

Oklahoma State (4-1) had been sixth in both polls last week. A&M (4-1) is one of five Southeastern Conference teams in the rankings. Alabama is second, Georgia fifth and Florida is eighth in both polls. Auburn is 24th by AP and 21st by the coaches.

A&M will be at South Carolina on Saturday with kickoff at 6 p.m. and it will be televised by ESPN.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (33) 7-0 1515 1

2. Alabama (29) 6-0 1513 2

3. Ohio St. 2-0 1430 3