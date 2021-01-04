Texas A&M moves up to 8th in this week's AP women's basketball poll

Texas A&M moved up to eighth in this week’s Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 poll. The Aggies (10-0) moved up a spot after beating Florida 92-67 on Sunday to open Southeastern Conference play.

Texas A&M is only a point behind seventh-ranked Arizona (8-1). The Aggies will play host to Kentucky (9-1, 2-0) on Thursday night in a Top 10 showdown. The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 10 by beating 13th-ranked Arkansas (10-2, 2-2) and 14th-ranked Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1).

Stanford (9-0) continues to be ranked first followed by Louisville (7-0), North Carolina State (10-0), Connecticut (6-0), South Carolina (6-1) and Baylor (8-1).