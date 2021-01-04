 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M moves up to 8th in this week's AP women's basketball poll
0 comments

Texas A&M moves up to 8th in this week's AP women's basketball poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&MWOMEN

Texas A&M moved up to eighth in this week’s Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 poll. The Aggies (10-0) moved up a spot after beating Florida 92-67 on Sunday to open Southeastern Conference play.

Texas A&M is only a point behind seventh-ranked Arizona (8-1). The Aggies will play host to Kentucky (9-1, 2-0) on Thursday night in a Top 10 showdown. The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 10 by beating 13th-ranked Arkansas (10-2, 2-2) and 14th-ranked Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1).

Stanford (9-0) continues to be ranked first followed by Louisville (7-0), North Carolina State (10-0), Connecticut (6-0), South Carolina (6-1) and Baylor (8-1).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert