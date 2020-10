Texas A&M-Mississippi State football game gets 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network

Texas A&M's football game at Mississippi State on Oct. 17 will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Aggies are coming off a 52-24 loss to No. 2 Alabama and face No. 3/4 Florida this Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 21-14 loss to Arkansas and travel to Kentucky this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The following A&M football games now have kickoff times and TV designations:

Oct. 10: Florida (11 a.m. on ESPN)

Oct. 17: at Mississippi State (3 p.m. on SEC Network)

Oct. 31: Arkansas (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network)

Nov. 7: at South Carolina (6:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network)