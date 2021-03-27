Texas A&M men's, women's track and field teams take three event titles; Deadmon clocks world-leading time at Texas Relays

AUSTIN — Bryce Deadmon won the men’s 400 meters in a world-leading time of 44.62 seconds and the Texas A&M track and field teams earned three event titles to conclude the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

James Smith II won the men’ 400 hurdles in 49.99 and Moitalel Mpoke followed in second place at 50.01. Devon Achane took second place in the 200 at 20.31, which is second best time in the NCAA. On the women’s team, Deborah Acquah broke a school record with a 13.86m/45-5.75 mark in the triple jump, while Lamara Distin placed second in the high jump (1.85m/6-0.75).