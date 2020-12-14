Texas A&M men's, women's basketball teams host doubleheader today

The men opened the season with victories at home against New Orleans, Tarleton State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley, but the Aggies were no match for the Big 12’s TCU Horned Frogs who dominated in taking a 42-21 halftime lead. A&M shot only 25% from the field in the first half — 6 of 24 — while TCU shot 54.2% (13 of 24).

“I hope, honestly, that it’s a wake-up call for everybody, including myself,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I can’t put all of this on the players, it has to be on our program. That collectively, we’ve got to start trending in the right direction on the things that we know correlate to what we want to be about. And maybe sometimes the results hide that, regardless of the opponent. When you’re a teenager, [it could be] ‘Hey, we still won. What’s the big deal?’ So, maybe in that regard, maybe this will be a wake-up call. I just think our response was poor; regardless of age, by everyone, including myself.”