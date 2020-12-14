Texas A&M men's, women's basketball teams host doubleheader today

A day-night doubleheader Tuesday at Reed Arena will have the 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team looking to keep rolling, while the Aggie men will try for a bounce-back effort.
The A&M women (6-0) will play Sam Houston State at 2 p.m., seeking to add to their best start since winning 11 straight in the 2014-15 season. The Aggie men (3-1), coming off a 73-55 loss at TCU, will play Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m.
The men opened the season with victories at home against New Orleans, Tarleton State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley, but the Aggies were no match for the Big 12’s TCU Horned Frogs who dominated in taking a 42-21 halftime lead. A&M shot only 25% from the field in the first half — 6 of 24 — while TCU shot 54.2% (13 of 24).
“I hope, honestly, that it’s a wake-up call for everybody, including myself,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I can’t put all of this on the players, it has to be on our program. That collectively, we’ve got to start trending in the right direction on the things that we know correlate to what we want to be about. And maybe sometimes the results hide that, regardless of the opponent. When you’re a teenager, [it could be] ‘Hey, we still won. What’s the big deal?’ So, maybe in that regard, maybe this will be a wake-up call. I just think our response was poor; regardless of age, by everyone, including myself.”
The Aggies will look to regain their winning ways against the Lions (1-5), who are picked to finish 11th in the 13-team Southland Conference. Southeastern Louisiana’s lone victory was on the road against the Western Athletic Conference’s California Baptist 81-80.
The Aggie women also will face a Southland Conference foe in the Bearkats (2-1) who were picked second in the league behind Stephen F. Austin. Sam Houston State hasn’t played since a 98-89 home loss to New Mexico on Dec. 6. The Bearkats opened the season with victories over Midwestern State 104-61 and Central Baptist 86-62 before having three of their next four games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
A&M will be looking for its fourth victory against the Southland Conference this season. A&M beat Lamar in the season opener and beat the Cardinals a week later after Texas Southern had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues. The Aggies are coming off a solid 77-59 victory over Abilene Christian on Sunday. The Aggies never trailed and built a 25-point lead over the Wildcats, who are picked to finish third in the Southland. A&M had a 34-18 scoring edge in the paint, but also hit 7 of 17 3-pointers (41.2%).
A&M scored 27 points off 21 turnovers and blocked six shots in a solid defensive effort.
A&M used 14 players for the second straight game with 10 of them playing at least 10 minutes, including 6-foot-2 freshman forward Maliyah Johnson and 6-foot freshman guard Sahara Jones.
“These kids work hard every day in practice, and after the first quarter we had decided to get Maliyah and Sahara some playing time,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Now, we move forward to our next game against Sam Houston State.”
