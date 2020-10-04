Texas A&M men's tennis wins three singles titles in final day at LSU Invitational

Texas A&M men’s tennis team secured 11 wins, including three singles championships in the final round of play at the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Juan Carlos Aguilar defeated Mississippi State’s Gregor Ramskogler 6-2, 6-2 for the Tiger Draw title, Hady Habib took down A&M teammate Pierce Rollins 6-0, 6-1 for the title in the Purple Draw and Noah Schachter wrapped up the title after beating Mississippi State’s Davide Tortora in the Gold Draw 6-0, 6-2.

Barnaby Smith, Stefan Storch and Kenner Taylor added wins for the Aggies in the final round of singles consolation. A&M also finished the day with a perfect 5-0 record in the doubles consolation draw.