Texas A&M men's tennis team wins 10 more matches at LSU Invitational
Texas A&M men's tennis team wins 10 more matches at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won six singles and four doubles matches on the second day of the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis Complex on Saturday.

A&M’s Hady Habib, Pierce Rollins, Juan Carlos Aguilar, Noah Schachter, Valentin Vacherot and Barnaby Smith each won singles matches Saturday, while Habib-Stefan Storch, Aguilar-Smith, Kenner Taylor-Raphael Perot and Rollins-Guido Marson won in consolation doubles.

Habib and Rollins will meet in the Purple draw singles final Sunday, while Aguilar and Schachter will face off in the Gold draw final.

